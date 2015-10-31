Middlesbrough 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Charlton Athletic 0.
Goals from David Nugent, Albert Adomah and Daniel Ayala gave Middlesbrough victory as interim Charlton boss Karel Fraeye began his reign with a loss.
Boro dominated from the start but it took until the second half for them to break the deadlock.
The hosts finally took the lead on the hour mark when Nugent poked home from inside the six-yard box.
Adomah then found the net with a deflected shot from outside the box before Ayala headed in a third.
Victory means fourth-placed Boro keep up the pressure on the top three in a week when they have also progressed to the League Cup quarter-finals by beating Manchester United on penalties.
Having been told by United boss Louis Van Gaal that their midweek victory was lucky, that certainly was not the case against a Charlton side that offered little in terms of attacking threat.
Stewart Downing fired over for the hosts early on and Adomah sent a shot just wide, before Diego Fabbrini saw one attempt saved and another go narrowly over, as Boro dominated the first half.
They continued to press after the break, with Fernando Amorebieta seeing an attempt saved by Stephen Henderson and Downing's strike deflected into the side netting.
But Aitor Karanka's men finally took the lead when Nugent pounced on Chris Solly's poorly executed defensive header and, after Zuculini struck the post from 25 yards, Adomah then cut inside from the right before seeing his left-footed strike loop into the net.
Substitute Reza Ghoochannejhad then forced a save out of Dimitrios Konstantopoulos at the other end, but the hosts soon added a third when Ayala headed Nugent's flick-on past Henderson.
The win means Boro have now won seven and drawn two of their last nine games against Charlton who, having sacked head coach Guy Luzon last week, have now lost four games in a row including three consecutive 3-0 defeats.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:
"I said yesterday that it wasn't going to be an easy game because it is difficult to play Manchester United on Wednesday and then play here.
"I thought the first goal was the key. When we scored the game became much easier. It was almost perfect.
"You can always improve but it's difficult to find a fault. We've won, had a clean sheet and didn't pick up injuries or suspensions."
Charlton interim manager Karel Fraeye:
"If it was easy to restore confidence we would not be in this situation. I would agree that it will be a difficult job.
"It's obvious that we have to be more confident on the ball. That was very clear in the first half. We felt we could get a result if we improved in those areas.
"We were irritating them at 0-0 and they had some difficulties with our organisation. They really deserved to win. We competed with them for one hour and afterwards had some difficulties."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 24Nsue
- 4AyalaSubstituted forStephensat 79'minutes
- 6Gibson
- 5Amorebieta
- 8Clayton
- 36Zuculini
- 27Adomah
- 31FabbriniSubstituted forKikeat 82'minutes
- 19DowningSubstituted forDe Penaat 80'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 35Nugent
Substitutes
- 3Friend
- 7Leadbitter
- 9Kike
- 10De Pena
- 13Mejias
- 16Stephens
- 26Kalas
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20SollyBooked at 88mins
- 12DiarraBooked at 64mins
- 5BauerBooked at 76mins
- 21Fox
- 22BaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forGhoochannejhadat 69'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 4Jackson
- 8Cousins
- 18Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forMoussaat 79'minutes
- 9MakienokSubstituted forWattat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sarr
- 16Ghoochannejhad
- 19Bergdich
- 28McAleny
- 30Pope
- 32Watt
- 44Moussa
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 20,943
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Charlton Athletic 0.
Hand ball by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Booking
Reza Ghoochannejhad (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Amorebieta (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reza Ghoochannejhad (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carlos De Pena (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Carlos De Pena (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carlos De Pena (Middlesbrough).
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos De Pena.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Kike replaces Diego Fabbrini.
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emilio Nsue Lopez.
Carlos De Pena (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reza Ghoochannejhad (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Carlos De Pena replaces Stewart Downing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jack Stephens replaces Daniel Ayala.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Franck Moussa replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Charlton Athletic 0. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Nugent following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Fabbrini (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Reza Ghoochannejhad (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johnnie Jackson.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Alou Diarra.
Diego Fabbrini (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reza Ghoochannejhad replaces El-Hadji Ba.
Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Charlton Athletic 0. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Emilio Nsue Lopez.
Bruno Zuculini (Middlesbrough) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
Booking
Alou Diarra (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.