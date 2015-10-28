Match ends, Southampton 2, Aston Villa 1.
Southampton 2-1 Aston Villa
-
- From the section Football
Southampton booked their place in the Capital One Cup quarter-finals thanks to goals from Maya Yoshida and Graziano Pelle against managerless Aston Villa.
Yoshida drilled in a low shot just after half-time to make it 1-0.
Pelle doubled the lead with his eighth goal of the season when he volleyed in unmarked from Dusan Tadic's cross.
Scott Sinclair scored an injury-time consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot after Jordan Ayew was fouled but they could not find another.
Southampton, who are at home to Liverpool in the last eight, are now unbeaten in six games.
- Relive all of Wednesday's League Cup action
- 5 live Football Daily podcast - reaction, analysis & debate
- All the match reports & reaction
How did Villa do post-Sherwood?
The hosts were made to wait for their chances against the side who sacked Tim Sherwood on Sunday.
Former assistant manager Kevin MacDonald took charge and made five changes from Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Swansea.
Villa carved out the clearest chances of a quiet first half. Leandro Bacuna forced a save from Maarten Stekelenburg from the edge of the area and Rudy Gestede almost squeezed a header in at the back post from a corner.
But after the Saints' two goals, Villa's healthy contingent of away fans were given a goal to cheer late on.
Virgil van Dijk clumsily tripped substitute Ayew and Sinclair sent Stekelenburg the wrong way with what was almost the last kick of the game.
What's next for Villa?
MacDonald says he does not know what the future holds for him or the club.
"It's been a pretty hectic few days for me since I got a call on Sunday asking me to take charge," he said.
"I'm disappointed as Tim was very good to me, bringing me back to the club and the players are disappointed as they don't like to see managers losing their jobs.
"I haven't spoken to anyone since Sunday about how long I'm going to be doing the job. Sooner rather than later it would be better for the club to appoint a new manager and we can get back to doing what we're doing.
"But it seems to be they've gone down the road of talking to one or two people, so good luck to whoever comes in. If they ask me to stay on for Monday's game, fine by me."
Manager reaction
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman:
"I'm pleased with the performance, but the first half was too slow, not enough pressing.
"There weren't many chances for Aston Villa and we scored two good quality goals. I'm surprised with the first as Maya Yoshida doesn't normally produce a finish like that.
"It's difficult to win this competition as I think everyone takes it seriously. It's an honour to play at Wembley and to win a title. We've shown already we can beat the big teams."
Aston Villa caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald:
"We were disappointed in the goals we conceded, but that's history now and we have to build the guys up from this and move on to the next game.
"I thought there were a lot of positives, especially in the first half. We came with a game plan to frustrate one of the best sides in the Premier League and probably ended up with the better chances, albeit half-chances.
"Second half, we were sure Southampton would come out and play at a higher tempo, but we thought if we got to 60 minutes we could go at them again, but that wasn't to be.
"The second goal comes from an individual error and the disappointing thing is we're out of the cup."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 22Stekelenburg
- 3Yoshida
- 26Caulker
- 17van Dijk
- 33Targett
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 12Wanyama
- 23RamírezSubstituted forDavisat 68'minutes
- 20JuanmiSubstituted forTadicat 69'minutes
- 14Romeu
- 19Pellè
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 4Clasie
- 6José Fonte
- 8Davis
- 11Tadic
- 15Martina
- 45Seager
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 21Hutton
- 33Crespo
- 6Clark
- 18Richardson
- 7BacunaSubstituted forJ Ayewat 63'minutes
- 15Westwood
- 24C Sánchez
- 23AmaviSubstituted forGrealishat 64'minutes
- 11Agbonlahor
- 39GestedeSubstituted forSinclairat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Okore
- 9Sinclair
- 17Veretout
- 19J Ayew
- 25Gil
- 31Bunn
- 40Grealish
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 31,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Aston Villa 1.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 2, Aston Villa 1. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Aston Villa. Jordan Ayew draws a foul in the penalty area.
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Steven Caulker (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Alan Hutton.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
Victor Wanyama (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
Victor Wanyama (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Sinclair replaces Rudy Gestede.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Dusan Tadic replaces Juanmi.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Steven Davis replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
Graziano Pellè (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maarten Stekelenburg.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maarten Stekelenburg.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Jordan Amavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jordan Ayew replaces Leandro Bacuna.
Delay in match Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kieran Richardson.
Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.