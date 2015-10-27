Match ends, Millwall 2, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Millwall 2-0 Doncaster Rovers
Steve Morison scored two early goals as Millwall beat Doncaster to go eighth in League One.
Morison reacted to a poor back-pass and snuck the ball past Doncaster goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann for Millwall's opener.
And three minutes later he volleyed home Shane Ferguson's deep free-kick.
Morison should have completed a 30-minute hat-trick after Lee Gregory unselfishly squared, but he swung what should have been a tap-in wide.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 4Edwards
- 5CraigBooked at 81mins
- 16BeeversBooked at 88mins
- 3Martin
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMartinat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Saville
- 24ThompsonBooked at 81mins
- 18FergusonSubstituted forWebsterat 90+2'minutes
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 69'minutes
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 2Cummings
- 10Onyedinma
- 11Martin
- 17Webster
- 23Powell
- 29Pavey
Doncaster
- 12Stuckmann
- 2LundSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
- 4McCullough
- 6Butler
- 20Taylor-Sinclair
- 3Evina
- 26Coppinger
- 7WellensSubstituted forForresterat 53'minutes
- 29Middleton
- 27StewartSubstituted forN'Guessanat 56'minutes
- 14Tyson
Substitutes
- 10Forrester
- 11Williams
- 15N'Guessan
- 16Gobern
- 18Keegan
- 23Marosi
- 32Whitehouse
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 8,294
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Carlos Edwards (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Byron Webster replaces Shane Ferguson.
Booking
Lee Martin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Dany N'Guessan (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Booking
Tony Craig (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Williams replaces Mitchell Lund.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.
Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Dany N'Guessan replaces Cameron Stewart.
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Forrester replaces Richard Wellens.
Attempt missed. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt blocked. Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tony Craig.