Millwall 2-0 Doncaster Rovers

Steve Morison scored two early goals as Millwall beat Doncaster to go eighth in League One.

Morison reacted to a poor back-pass and snuck the ball past Doncaster goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann for Millwall's opener.

And three minutes later he volleyed home Shane Ferguson's deep free-kick.

Morison should have completed a 30-minute hat-trick after Lee Gregory unselfishly squared, but he swung what should have been a tap-in wide.