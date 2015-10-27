League One
Millwall2Doncaster0

Millwall 2-0 Doncaster Rovers

Steve Morison scored two early goals as Millwall beat Doncaster to go eighth in League One.

Morison reacted to a poor back-pass and snuck the ball past Doncaster goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann for Millwall's opener.

And three minutes later he volleyed home Shane Ferguson's deep free-kick.

Morison should have completed a 30-minute hat-trick after Lee Gregory unselfishly squared, but he swung what should have been a tap-in wide.

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 4Edwards
  • 5CraigBooked at 81mins
  • 16BeeversBooked at 88mins
  • 3Martin
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forMartinat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Saville
  • 24ThompsonBooked at 81mins
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forWebsterat 90+2'minutes
  • 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 69'minutes
  • 20Morison

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 2Cummings
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 11Martin
  • 17Webster
  • 23Powell
  • 29Pavey

Doncaster

  • 12Stuckmann
  • 2LundSubstituted forWilliamsat 77'minutes
  • 4McCullough
  • 6Butler
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 3Evina
  • 26Coppinger
  • 7WellensSubstituted forForresterat 53'minutes
  • 29Middleton
  • 27StewartSubstituted forN'Guessanat 56'minutes
  • 14Tyson

Substitutes

  • 10Forrester
  • 11Williams
  • 15N'Guessan
  • 16Gobern
  • 18Keegan
  • 23Marosi
  • 32Whitehouse
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
8,294

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 2, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Carlos Edwards (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Byron Webster replaces Shane Ferguson.

Booking

Lee Martin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Dany N'Guessan (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Mark Beevers (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Attempt missed. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Booking

Tony Craig (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Williams replaces Mitchell Lund.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Luke McCullough.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.

Attempt saved. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Dany N'Guessan replaces Cameron Stewart.

Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Forrester replaces Richard Wellens.

Attempt missed. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) header from very close range is too high.

Attempt blocked. Cedric Evina (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th October 2015

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham1594229151431
2Walsall1585225121329
3Burton159241513229
4Coventry1474322121025
5Wigan156632518724
6Sheff Utd157352621524
7Bury156632421324
8Millwall157352423124
9Southend156451516-122
10Peterborough156363024621
11Rochdale155551816220
12Scunthorpe156271918120
13Chesterfield156272123-220
14Bradford145541618-220
15Colchester155552532-720
16Shrewsbury155281921-217
17Port Vale154561618-217
18Oldham1521031722-516
19Blackpool144461218-616
20Fleetwood154381923-415
21Barnsley144281621-514
22Doncaster153571122-1114
23Swindon153482026-613
24Crewe152491324-1110
View full League One table

