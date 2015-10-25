Match ends, Liverpool 1, Southampton 1.
Liverpool 1-1 Southampton
-
- From the section Football
Sadio Mane's late equaliser for Southampton denied Jurgen Klopp his first victory as Liverpool manager.
The home side dominated possession at Anfield and took the lead when Christian Benteke headed in James Milner's cross from the right.
But with four minutes left, Mane bundled in when Gaston Ramirez's header across goal was palmed by keeper Simon Mignolet into the body of the forward.
Mane was then sent off in stoppage time after picking up two late yellows.
The draw moves the Saints up to eighth, with Liverpool up to ninth and level on 14 points.
Relive the action from Anfield
Gegenpressing works - but where's the end product?
Played three, drawn three. Klopp has laid the foundations of how he wants his side to play, but does he have right equipment to emulate his achievements at Borussia Dortmund?
The Reds have appeared to become, in such a short space of time, a team that is hard to defeat.
The energy spent by the hunting packs in closing down space when Southampton had the ball was impressive. Known as a form of gegenpressing - immediate closing down of counter-attacks - the Reds enjoyed over 60% possession and limited the Saints to just three efforts on target.
But on the flip side Klopp does not appear to have the necessary attacking players to make that possession count in the opposition's third.
Liverpool barely threatened as an attacking force and prior to Benteke's goal they managed just one effort on target.
Origi and out?
How Liverpool could do with forwards like Mane and Graziano Pelle, who now have 13 goals between them in all competitions this season.
Klopp - his options limited by injuries to Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge - opted to start with Divock Origi as his lone frontman. After a poor display, it is now three matches and no goals for the Belgium international under Klopp.
The disparity in performance between the Reds forward, who was replaced by Benteke at half-time, and Pelle was stark.
The Saints frontman was the busier of the two despite his side having less possession than the opposition, while Origi managed 10 touches in his 45 minutes - the fewest of any player on the field.
What they said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:
"Of course this moment is not the best moment in the week because we wasted a lot of energy.
"Southampton haven't lost away from home so we had to work hard. You score the goal and you want to win, but it didn't happen tonight.
"Football is not a fairytale. Sometimes we write stories like this but it doesn't happen. You see these guys can play football, are technically strong and physically strong but you saw how big the disappointment was.
"It's only a goal, only a game of football. It's like it's the last thing in your life and we have to calm this down."
Read more of Klopp's thoughts on the game
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman on BBC Sport:
"We deserved at least one point but honestly it was not our best performance but we had a good reaction after going down to a great goal from Benteke.
"Our defensive organisation is good, it is difficult to create chances against us.
"Teams like Liverpool, if they have a change in management, there is always a change in expectation. I know that, I have played for big teams and I know the expectation on the manager of Liverpool is always bigger than that of Southampton."
Man of the match - Virgil van Dijk (Southampton)
The stats you need to know
- Liverpool have drawn four of their last five league games (W1, D4).
- Their 3-2 win over Aston Villa is the only league fixture in which they have scored more than one goal this season.
- The Reds have scored just nine league goals this season. Only West Brom (8) and Watford (8) have scored fewer.
- Southampton are unbeaten away from home in this season's Premier League (W1, D4).
- No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League since 2013-14 than Christian Benteke (14, level with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud).
What next?
Liverpool have a League Cup encounter against Bournemouth midweek before they travel to Chelsea, with Jose Mourinho's side in turmoil. The Saints on the other hand face Aston Villa, who are without a manager, in the cup and then host the Cherries next week in the battle of the south coast.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Clyne
- 37Skrtel
- 17Sakho
- 18Moreno
- 7MilnerBooked at 85mins
- 21Leiva
- 23Can
- 20LallanaSubstituted forFirminoat 67'minutes
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forIbeat 83'minutes
- 27OrigiSubstituted forBentekeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4K Touré
- 9Benteke
- 11Firmino
- 24Allen
- 33Ibe
- 34Bogdan
- 56Randall
Southampton
- 22Stekelenburg
- 2Cédric Soares
- 6José Fonte
- 17van Dijk
- 21Bertrand
- 4ClasieSubstituted forJuanmiat 76'minutes
- 12Wanyama
- 8DavisSubstituted forRamírezat 80'minutes
- 10ManéBooked at 90mins
- 11TadicSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 64'minutes
- 19Pellè
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 3Yoshida
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 20Juanmi
- 23Ramírez
- 26Caulker
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 44,171
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Southampton 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sadio Mané (Southampton) for a bad foul.
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Southampton).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Booking
Sadio Mané (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Southampton).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Southampton 1. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Victor Wanyama (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordon Ibe replaces Philippe Coutinho.
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Gastón Ramírez replaces Steven Davis.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Juanmi replaces Jordy Clasie.
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordy Clasie (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jordy Clasie.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Milner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Adam Lallana.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Adam Lallana.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse replaces Dusan Tadic.