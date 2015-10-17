Howard Kendall: Former Everton manager dies aged 69

Media playback is not supported on this device Goodison Park pays tribute to former Everton manager Howard Kendall

Former Everton manager Howard Kendall has died at the age of 69.

Kendall played for the Toffees and managed them on three occasions, with his first spell in charge being the most successful in the club's history.

He led the side to two First Division titles, as well as an FA Cup triumph and European Cup Winners' Cup win.

In a managerial career of more than 700 games, Kendall also took charge of Blackburn, Manchester City, Notts County and Sheffield United.

'A great man-manager'

Kendall first took charge of Everton in 1981

Born in County Durham, Kendall played over 100 times for his first club Preston North End, becoming the youngest player to play in a Wembley FA Cup final aged 17 years and 345 days in 1964.

He joined Everton in 1967, losing another FA Cup final in 1968, before the Toffees won the First Division title two seasons later.

He made more than 200 appearances for the club, who described him as "one of the greatest players to pull on the Everton jersey". He also played for Birmingham, Stoke and Blackburn.

Kendall's first managerial job was at Ewood Park, before moving to Everton in 1981.

He led the Merseyside club to the league title in 1985 and 1987, plus FA Cup victory in 1984. The club also won the European Cup Winners' Cup the following season.

Kendall won the manager of the year award in 1985 and 1987

"Everton won't be the same without Howard," former Toffees midfielder Peter Reid told BBC Radio 5 live.

"His dressing room was lively, when you were winning and even more when you were losing.

"A great person. Very astute and a great man-manager, and just a fantastic man. I'm devastated - he was my friend as well as my boss."

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award while at Everton

Former Everton and England striker Gary Lineker said: "Brilliantly managed the best club side I ever played for at Everton. Great bloke."

Current Everton manager Roberto Martinez added: "The relationship with the crowd and the high standard he set - he brought belief that anything could be achieved.

"He put Everton on the highest step in European football in the 80s. For anyone who is representing Everton today, we have to be up at that level. It needs to be a special occasion for Howard."

After Everton, Kendall went to Spain to manage Athletic Bilbao, before returning to England at Manchester City, followed by his second stint at Goodison Park.

He had short spells at Notts County and Sheffield United, before his final time at Everton between 1997 and 1998, his last managerial job.

In a statement, Everton said Kendall passed away in hospital in Southport, surrounded by loved ones.

'Gentleman, friend, mentor' - what they said

Howard Kendall was my idol - Mark Lawrenson

Former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall: "A great manager an even greater man. Whatever I did was solely down to him. Gentleman, friend, mentor. Will miss him. Gutted."

Former Everton midfielder Kevin Sheedy: "So privileged to have played for Everton's most successful manager. Absolutely devastated at this sad news. RIP boss."

Former Liverpool defender and boyhood Evertonian Jamie Carragher: "RIP Howard Kendall the greatest Everton manager there has been. He gave me some of my best football memories especially in the 84/85 season."

Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish: "Very, very sad news about Howard Kendall. Total respect for him as a player manager and person. Fantastic character. Be sadly missed. A legend."

Former Liverpool managerRoy Evans: "I always thought he would have made a really good England manager, Howard, but not an FA man. Even though he was a blue he was a great friend over many years, and it's a sad, sad loss for lots of people and certainly for the Everton fans who adored Howard."

Former Manchester City player Paul Lake: "A sad day. Howard Kendall was a hugely intelligent and inspirational man who had a knack of bringing people together. He'll be sorely missed."

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, who started his career at Everton, said: "It was very sad news. I spoke to Duncan [Ferguson] this morning about it. It's a sad day for Everton. I'm sure everyone at the club feels it, and I'd like to pass on my condolences to Howard's family."

Shadow Home Secretary, MP for Leigh and Everton fan Andy Burnham: "Struggling with awful news that the finest manager in our history, the great Howard Kendall, has passed on. Thanks for the memories, Howard."

Led a 'remarkable transformation'

Everton avoided relegation on the final day of the 1997-98 season, Kendall's final game in charge

"Howard Kendall's greatness stretched across Everton's generations - as part of the midfield 'Holy Trinity' with Alan Ball and Colin Harvey in the 1969-70 title-winning side to his status as the club's most successful manager," said BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.

"Kendall presided over a remarkable transformation in Everton's fortunes, taking a club on its knees at the end of 1983 to the finest in Europe only 18 months later after winning the FA Cup in 1984 and the title and European Cup Winners' Cup in 1985.

"He was admired by both Everton and Liverpool fans alike as a man who lived life to the full and the emotions on show at Goodison Park on Saturday will be testimony to his stature."

The captain's view

"As a manager Howard was so forward-thinking in his day. What he achieved typified what he was about," said former Everton defender Kevin Ratcliffe, who captained the Blues under Kendall.

"He was at Everton to win things and he did it.

"His training methods were absolutely fantastic, and pre-season meant we never got injuries in training.

"He made it a joy to attend training every day - you loved going in.

"If Howard had stayed at Everton then I think the club would have dominated in the 1980 and 90s."

Fans' tributes

Kendall signs autographs before the 1964 FA Cup Final against West Ham. Playing for Preston, he became the youngest footballer to play in a cup final at the age of 17

Sir Alf Ramsey (left) chats to young England players Alan Clarke, Cyril Knowles, Len Badger and Howard Kendall in 1968

Kendall managed Everton on three separate occasions

Kendall and Everton assistant Colin Harvey teamed up to win the First Division titles in 1985 and 1987

A plaque stands on a wall at Goodison Park in honour of their legendary manager

Everton fans pay tribute to Kendall ahead of the game against Manchester United at Goodison Park