Truro City bring in midfielder Ollie Knowles from Frome Town

Truro City are unbeaten in their last seven National League South games

Truro City have signed former Exeter City youngster Ollie Knowles from Frome Town on non-contract terms.

The 21-year-old knows Truro boss Steve Tully and assistant Wayne Carlisle from his time at Exeter, where he signed a professional deal in 2012.

"Our biggest concern was whether he was strong enough, but we've had good reports," Tully told BBC Cornwall.

"If he thinks he's good enough and we think he's good enough there's a full-time contract there for him."

Knowles, who can also cover at centre-back, is eligible for Truro's National League South trip to third-placed Whitehawk on Saturday.

Tully can also call upon on-loan striker Jamie Reid, who was cup-tied last weekend.