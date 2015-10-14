Price of Football: How much is the National League?

Media playback is not supported on this device Football costs down or same for most

Which National League club boasts the cheapest season ticket in England yet the team are still more expensive to watch for a campaign than European giants Bayern Munich?

Did you know England's fourth tier of football is home to Britain's most expensive pie? Where is it?

Find out in BBC Sport's Price of Football study.

We gathered data from 227 clubs in 13 leagues across the UK to find prices on match tickets, away tickets, season tickets, replica shirts, pies, cups of tea and even match programmes.

Eastleigh sell the cheapest season ticket in England at just £120 to stand on terraces

Golden price at Silverlake...

Eastleigh - promoted to the National League in 2014 - sell a season ticket for £120 - cheaper than any other club in England but slightly more expensive than German champions Bayern Munich (£105).

Across the National League - where attendances fell fractionally to an average of 1,854 in 2014-15 - it is season tickets which see the biggest hike in price year-on-year.

In all, 23 of the 24 clubs gave discounts to fans who bought early, but the cheapest season tickets clubs offer average £255.13 - up 3.3% - while the most expensive at the 24 clubs average £326.67, a rise of 1.26%.

Halifax froze prices this year but still sell the most expensive season ticket at £319, a sum which could buy you a campaign at Manchester City with £20 to spare.

Woking told BBC Sport that despite increasing the season ticket price by a minimum of £50, additional incentives meant they sold more for 2015-16 than for each of the past four years.

And Braintree raised their cheapest season ticket option by 60% to £288 but allow under-18s entry for free all season at The Amlin Stadium.

I don't buy a season ticket...

Good news. While season tickets are rising, supporters will not notice much of a difference to the cost of match-day tickets this season.

The cheapest National League tickets available at clubs now cost £15.56 on average - a rise of less than 1% - and there has been a drop in the cost of the dearest match tickets sold.

Southport - at £13.50 - are the cheapest team to watch, with Cheltenham's ticket at £21 the most costly.

This is the Kidderminster Harriers pie, the most expensive in British football

But I love meat and gravy...

The average price of a pie at football across the UK is £2.68, well shy of Kidderminster's £4.50 offering, which is the most expensive in the land by 40p from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Handmade by Brian Murdoch - who has been catering for Harriers for over half a century - the pie has won awards, but its price would cover the cost of adult entry into some Anderlecht fixtures at £3.73.

If tea is your thing then the National League is the place to be. Only four teams charge £1 or less in the top four English leagues but eight are £1 or less in the fifth tier - with Barrow just 80p a cup.

And Mother's Day is always a hassle...

Fear not, a gift need no longer be a headache as you can take your mum to a Barrow match for free on Mother's Day.

Eastleigh, meanwhile, let the entire crowd in for free for their 3-2 National League win over Forest Green on Tuesday.

National League clubs continue to seek the loyalties of young supporters and families, with Halifax giving away 300 season tickets to under-12s this season.

At Tranmere, players, the club trust and supporters' club donated cash for 300 season tickets to be given to disadvantaged children and their carers.