League One
Blackpool1Millwall1

Blackpool 1-1 Millwall

Jack Redshaw's late penalty rescued lowly Blackpool a point against 10-man Millwall at Bloomfield Road.

Seasiders striker Mark Cullen had a shot tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Archer, before Mark Beevers volleyed the visitors ahead from close range.

Aidan O'Brien went close for the Lions after the break, but he could only find the side netting from ten yards out.

Redshaw then equalised from the spot after Carlos Edwards was sent off for a foul on Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box.

Blackpool, who are now unbeaten in five games, move up to 21st in League One while Millwall drop to 14th.

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Harris on Blackpool v Millwall

"Frustrating, to be honest, but I said to the boys 'don't be despondent, it could be a good point'.

"We controlled the game; we didn't play very well second half, but we still controlled the game and had the chances.

"Until the penalty and the red card we were never in danger of conceding a goal, so it's frustrating we didn't see the game out and maybe nick one on the break."

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2White
  • 5Robertson
  • 15Aldred
  • 3Ferguson
  • 11CameronSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 45'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 19Norris
  • 4McAlisterSubstituted forRiversat 68'minutes
  • 9CullenSubstituted forThomasat 68'minutes
  • 10Redshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 14Herron
  • 17Thomas
  • 18Dunne
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 23Letheren

Millwall

  • 13ArcherBooked at 82mins
  • 4EdwardsBooked at 81mins
  • 5Craig
  • 16Beevers
  • 3MartinBooked at 39mins
  • 22O'Brien
  • 21Saville
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 42minsSubstituted forThompsonat 50'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 18FergusonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCummingsat 83'minutes
  • 20Morison
  • 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 2Cummings
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 11Martin
  • 17Webster
  • 24Thompson
  • 29Pavey
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
6,225

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Millwall 1.

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Cummings replaces Shane Ferguson.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Millwall 1. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Jordan Archer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Carlos Edwards (Millwall) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Carlos Edwards (Millwall) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Blackpool. David Norris draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Kwame Thomas.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Mark Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Jim McAlister.

Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.

Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Shane Ferguson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by George Saville.

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Carlos Edwards.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Joe Martin (Millwall).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham1493228141430
2Walsall148422181328
3Burton148241313026
4Coventry1373320101024
5Sheff Utd147342519624
6Bury146622419524
7Wigan146532417723
8Southend146351415-121
9Chesterfield146262120120
10Rochdale145451816219
11Bradford135441517-219
12Colchester145452128-719
13Peterborough145362624218
14Millwall135352022-218
15Port Vale144551616017
16Scunthorpe145271618-217
17Oldham142931722-515
18Shrewsbury144281721-414
19Barnsley134271620-414
20Doncaster133551116-514
21Blackpool133461018-813
22Fleetwood143381823-512
23Swindon143381824-612
24Crewe142481322-910
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you