Match ends, Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4.
Luxembourg v Slovakia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Joubert
- 4DelgadoSubstituted forTurpelat 81'minutes
- 6PhilippsBooked at 20mins
- 2Chanot
- 18JansBooked at 63mins
- 17MutschBooked at 9mins
- 10PayalBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMalgetat 57'minutes
- 7Gerson
- 8Martins Pereira
- 11BensiSubstituted forThillat 66'minutes
- 13Joachim
Substitutes
- 3Jänisch
- 5Schnell
- 12Moris
- 14Malget
- 15Martino
- 16Thill
- 20Turpel
- 21Deville
- 22Luisi
- 23Amodio
Slovakia
- 23Kozácik
- 5Gyömbér
- 3SkrtelBooked at 90mins
- 15Hubocan
- 18Svento
- 22Pecovsky
- 19KuckaBooked at 65mins
- 20MakSubstituted forSaboat 87'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 7WeissSubstituted forSestakat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11NemecSubstituted forJakubkoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mucha
- 2Tesák
- 4Durica
- 6Gregus
- 8Sabo
- 9Sestak
- 10Stoch
- 12Novota
- 13Hrosovsky
- 14Jakubko
- 16Salata
- 21Duris
- Referee:
- Oliver Drachta
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Maxine Chanot.
Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Dusan Svento.
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stanislav Sestak following a fast break.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).
David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Viktor Pecovsky (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Robert Mak.
Foul by Martin Jakubko (Slovakia).
Maxine Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) because of an injury.
Booking
Stanislav Sestak (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stanislav Sestak (Slovakia).
Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Philipps.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanislav Sestak with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. David Turpel replaces Ricardo Delgado.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Slovakia. Martin Jakubko tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Martin Jakubko replaces Adam Nemec.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Viktor Pecovsky.
Attempt blocked. Sébastian Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mutsch.
Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.
Offside, Luxembourg. Kevin Malget tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Stanislav Sestak replaces Vladimir Weiss.
Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Delgado (Luxembourg).
Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Viktor Pecovsky.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).