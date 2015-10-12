European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Luxembourg2Slovakia4

Luxembourg v Slovakia

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Joubert
  • 4DelgadoSubstituted forTurpelat 81'minutes
  • 6PhilippsBooked at 20mins
  • 2Chanot
  • 18JansBooked at 63mins
  • 17MutschBooked at 9mins
  • 10PayalBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMalgetat 57'minutes
  • 7Gerson
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 11BensiSubstituted forThillat 66'minutes
  • 13Joachim

Substitutes

  • 3Jänisch
  • 5Schnell
  • 12Moris
  • 14Malget
  • 15Martino
  • 16Thill
  • 20Turpel
  • 21Deville
  • 22Luisi
  • 23Amodio

Slovakia

  • 23Kozácik
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 3SkrtelBooked at 90mins
  • 15Hubocan
  • 18Svento
  • 22Pecovsky
  • 19KuckaBooked at 65mins
  • 20MakSubstituted forSaboat 87'minutes
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7WeissSubstituted forSestakat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11NemecSubstituted forJakubkoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mucha
  • 2Tesák
  • 4Durica
  • 6Gregus
  • 8Sabo
  • 9Sestak
  • 10Stoch
  • 12Novota
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 14Jakubko
  • 16Salata
  • 21Duris
Referee:
Oliver Drachta

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Maxine Chanot.

Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Dusan Svento.

Goal!

Goal! Luxembourg 2, Slovakia 4. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stanislav Sestak following a fast break.

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).

David Turpel (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Viktor Pecovsky (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Robert Mak.

Foul by Martin Jakubko (Slovakia).

Maxine Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) because of an injury.

Booking

Stanislav Sestak (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stanislav Sestak (Slovakia).

Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Philipps.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanislav Sestak with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. David Turpel replaces Ricardo Delgado.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Slovakia. Martin Jakubko tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Martin Jakubko replaces Adam Nemec.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Viktor Pecovsky.

Attempt blocked. Sébastian Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mutsch.

Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.

Offside, Luxembourg. Kevin Malget tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Stanislav Sestak replaces Vladimir Weiss.

Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Delgado (Luxembourg).

Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Viktor Pecovsky.

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland96211751220
2Czech Rep96121612419
3Turkey9432139415
4Netherlands94141511413
5Latvia9054618-125
6Kazakhstan9027618-122

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium96212141720
2Wales953194518
3Bos-Herze94231410414
4Israel94141511413
5Cyprus94051414012
6Andorra9009434-300

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109012332027
2Slovakia10712178922
3Ukraine106131441019
4Belarus10325814-611
5Luxembourg10118627-214
6North Macedonia10118618-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany107122491522
2Poland1063133102321
3R. of Ireland105321971218
4Scotland1043322121015
5Georgia103071016-69
6Gibraltar100010256-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England1010003132830
2Switzerland107032481621
3Slovenia105141811716
4Estonia1031649-510
5Lithuania10316718-1110
6San Marino10019136-351

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland10631168821
2Romania10550112920
3Hungary10442119216
4Finland10334910-112
5Faroe Islands10208617-116
6Greece10136714-76

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria109102251728
2Russia106222151620
3Sweden10532159618
4Montenegro103251013-311
5Liechtenstein10127226-245
6Moldova10028416-122

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy9630146821
2Norway9612128419
3Croatia95311951417
4Bulgaria9225712-58
5Azerbaijan9135716-96
6Malta9027315-122

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal8701115621
2Albania8422105514
3Denmark833285312
4Serbia8215813-54
5Armenia8026514-92
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you