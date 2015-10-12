Match ends, San Marino 0, Slovenia 2.
San Marino v Slovenia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
San Marino
- 1Simoncini
- 4BrolliBooked at 73mins
- 6Simoncini
- 9Palazzi
- 2ValentiniSubstituted forDella Valleat 73'minutes
- 20GasperoniBooked at 12mins
- 14Chiaruzzi
- 7VitaioliSubstituted forMazzaat 90'minutes
- 19Battistini
- 8Hirsch
- 10SelvaSubstituted forRinaldiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Golinucci
- 5Vitaioli
- 11Berretti
- 12Benedettini
- 13Della Valle
- 15Berardi
- 16Rinaldi
- 17Coppini
- 18Stefanelli
- 21Mazza
- 22Tosi
- 23Muraccini
Slovenia
- 12Oblak
- 15Struna
- 4Samardzic
- 5Cesar
- 13Jokic
- 10Birsa
- 21Krhin
- 8KurticBooked at 48mins
- 17KirmSubstituted forLazarevicat 70'minutes
- 11BericSubstituted forMatavzat 45'minutes
- 7IlicicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPecnikat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 2Krajnc
- 3Trajkovski
- 6Ilic
- 14Lazarevic
- 16Vidmar
- 18Rotman
- 19Pecnik
- 22Skubic
- 23Matavz
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Slovenia 2.
Offside, Slovenia. Jasmin Kurtic tries a through ball, but Dejan Lazarevic is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mirko Palazzi (San Marino) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Pier Filippo Mazza replaces Matteo Vitaioli.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Manuel Battistini (San Marino) because of an injury.
Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Adolfo Hirsch.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Aldo Junior Simoncini.
Attempt saved. Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tim Matavz.
Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Simoncini (San Marino).
Attempt saved. Tim Matavz (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miral Samardzic.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Alex Della Valle.
Attempt blocked. Dejan Lazarevic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bojan Jokic.
Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino).
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Bostjan Cesar.
Attempt blocked. Danilo Rinaldi (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mirko Palazzi with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicola Chiaruzzi (San Marino) because of an injury.
Foul by Tim Matavz (Slovenia).
Nicola Chiaruzzi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 0, Slovenia 2. Nejc Pecnik (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bojan Jokic with a cross.
Booking
Cristian Brolli (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tim Matavz (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristian Brolli (San Marino).
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Alex Della Valle replaces Carlo Valentini.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Danilo Rinaldi replaces Andy Selva.
Offside, Slovenia. Bojan Jokic tries a through ball, but Dejan Lazarevic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Valter Birsa with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Dejan Lazarevic replaces Andraz Kirm.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andy Selva (San Marino) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tim Matavz (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a cross.