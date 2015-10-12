Russia 2-0 Montenegro

Russia won six of their 10 qualifying matches, drawing two and losing two

Russia beat Montenegro to clinch automatic qualification for Euro 2016 and consign Sweden to the play-offs.

A goal from Oleg Kuzmin and Aleksandr Kokorin's penalty saw Russia take second spot in Group G behind Austria.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erkan Zengin scored for Sweden in a 2-0 victory over Moldova, but that was only enough for third place in the group.

Erik Hamren's side will find out on Sunday who they will play in a two-legged play-off next month.