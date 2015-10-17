Match ends, Everton 0, Manchester United 3.
Everton 0-3 Manchester United
Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Everton.
Morgan Schneiderlin netted his first United goal, slotting in a first-time finish from inside the area.
On a sombre day at Goodison Park after the death of former manager Howard Kendall, the home side fell further behind through Ander Herrera's header.
Romelu Lukaku came close for Everton, as Wayne Rooney coolly tucked in his first away league goal in 11 months.
United manager Louis van Gaal wanted a response from his side after losing against Arsenal in their last game, and two first half goals put them on course for the three points.
Everton were applying pressure on the United goal in the second half, with Lukaku and Ross Barkley both forcing David de Gea into smart saves, but the Red Devils added another goal on 62 minutes to finish the game as a contest.
An emotional day at Goodison Park
The lead-up to the game was overshadowed by the news of legendary Everton boss Kendall, who passed away earlier on Saturday at the age of 69.
A minute's applause was observed before kick-off and both teams wore black armbands as a tribute to the Englishman.
Ahead of kick-off, manager Roberto Martinez called for his players to be "up to the level" of Kendall's side of the 1980s, which won two First Division titles, but conceding twice in the opening 22 minutes left them with a difficult task that they could not overturn.
The home fans were evidently subdued during an emotional game, and their mood would not have been helped by the team's result.
Schneiderlin shines
United had a slow start in their defeat against the Gunners, allowing three goals in the first 19 minutes as their lack of pace at the back was exposed, but they started much quicker against Everton.
Midfielder Schneiderlin was restored to the starting line-up on Merseyside and his composure and energy laid the platform for United's sixth league win of the season.
The Frenchman attempted 70 passes, completing an impressive 97.1% of those, the most of any visiting player. He also managed to grab his first goal in a Red Devils shirt with a neat finish.
His presence in midfield allowed Herrera to flourish in the number 10 role behind front man Rooney. The Spaniard looked extremely comfortable in possession and showed some graceful touches. He found space in the box to nod home the second, as well as setting up Rooney's goal.
Rooney returning to form?
Manchester United skipper Rooney's performances this season have been questioned, having netted just once in the Premier League before this game.
But he ended a drought of 11 months without an away goal in the league, while also netting against his former club in a stadium where he has failed to produce his best showings in the past.
He showed good pace and clinically despatched his goal after running clear of the defence and may well have had another if he was able to sort his feet out, but ended up tamely striking at Tim Howard.
|All-time Premier League top goalscorers
|All-time Manchester United top goalscorers
|Alan Shearer (260)
|Sir Bobby Charlton (249)
|Andy Cole (187)
|Denis Law (237)
|Wayne Rooney (187)
|Wayne Rooney (236)
What they said
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney: "My lack of goals at Goodison Park have disappointed me but thankfully I've scored today and that helped us get the victory.
"I am a strong-minded person, I have had that through my career, I just have to keep working hard and keep trying to help the team be successful."
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "I am a very happy coach and am also very proud.
"It's a fantastic performance I think and after the defeat against Arsenal we needed that. It's very important to have won today."
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "We were affected too much by the first goal.
"We had to come back and regain our focus after the international break and we were probably too affected by that opening goal. Normally we react really well to going behind but we became loose.
The stats you need to know
- Everton's Gareth Barry started his 550th Premier League game - only David James (571) has started more
- Ander Herrera has scored eight goals from 10 shots on target in the Premier League
- Wayne Rooney scored his first goal at Goodison Park since April 2007
What's next?
Everton face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.
United face a trip to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday, before a tantalising Manchester derby on Sunday 25 October sees United and City meet for the first time this season at Old Trafford.
Line-ups
Everton
- 24Howard
- 23ColemanBooked at 22mins
- 5Stones
- 6Jagielka
- 32Galloway
- 16McCarthy
- 18Barry
- 12LennonSubstituted forDeulofeuat 73'minutes
- 20Barkley
- 14NaismithSubstituted forKonéat 45'minutes
- 10LukakuBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 9Koné
- 11Mirallas
- 19Deulofeu
- 21Osman
- 25Funes Mori
- 27Browning
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 36Darmian
- 4Jones
- 12Smalling
- 5RojoBooked at 52mins
- 28Schneiderlin
- 31SchweinsteigerBooked at 50minsSubstituted forCarrickat 74'minutes
- 8MataSubstituted forLingardat 45'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forFellainiat 81'minutes
- 9Martial
- 10Rooney
Substitutes
- 7Depay
- 16Carrick
- 17Blind
- 27Fellaini
- 35Lingard
- 44Pereira
- 50Johnstone
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 39,553
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
