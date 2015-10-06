Reading: FA Cup pitch invasion fine reduced on appeal
Reading have had an appeal upheld to reduce a fine for failing to prevent a pitch invasion during an FA Cup tie.
The Championship club were initially fined £100,000 for disturbances at the quarter-final replay against Bradford at the Madejski Stadium in March.
An appeal board has issued the club with a reduced fine of £40,000.
A club statement said: "We are pleased that our appeal has been heard and upheld in our favour in terms of a reduced sanction."
Reading won the quarter-final replay 3-0 but were beaten in the FA Cup semi-final by Arsenal after extra time.