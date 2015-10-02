Brendan Rodgers: Liverpool manager not worried over future

Media playback is not supported on this device Rodgers 'not worried' over Liverpool job

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he is not worried about his position following his side's stuttering start to the season.

The Reds have won just once in five Premier League games going into Sunday's Merseyside derby against rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Liverpool are ninth in the league - four places and a point behind Everton.

"I'll always work the best I can. But I'm not seeking any reassurances," said Rodgers when talking about his job.

"It's not something I'm worried about," he added.

Everton came back from 2-0 down to beat West Brom 3-2 on Monday in the league and, although there little separating the teams going into the derby, Rodgers has been under increasing pressure.

The Reds boss added: "Everton have done well. They are a point ahead of us. They've had a good start and we've had a disaster."

Liverpool drew 1-1 at home to Swiss side FC Sion in the Europa League on Thursday. And one of their only two wins in the last eight games in all competitions came during penalties against League Two side Carlisle in the Capital One Cup.

"We are back into that flow of creating chances," said Rodgers. "We go to Everton with confidence.

"There is no greater pressure than what I've had before. We are five points off the top. The players and I are very calm."

Are Liverpool favourites?

Liverpool spent about £80m in the summer transfer window, which was up to four times that of Everton. Toffees boss Roberto Martinez believes the difference in finances between the two clubs makes the Reds favourites.

Form goes out window in derby - Martinez

"I don't think being favourites or not matters a lot going into a derby," said Martinez.

"If you take the way we have started, clearly we are showing a little bit of form and that could see us as favourites.

"But if you look at it in terms of the amount of money Liverpool spent over the last three seasons, clearly they need to be the favourites and the ones carrying expectations."

Everton have gone without a victory in the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, with their last win coming in October 2010.

Rodgers said he was happy for his side to be considered favourites, adding: "It shows we are a big club and people look to us as the team who want to have that initiative.

"We are definitely a team where every game we go into, the level of opponents' games goes up," he added.

"It shows you the level of expectancy here as opposed to another club. We are happy to live with that."