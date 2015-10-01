Match ends, Monaco 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Monaco 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham conceded a late goal to draw against a poor Monaco side in the Europa League.
At a lifeless Stade Louis II stadium, the home side grabbed an equaliser through Stephan El Shaarawy, who headed in Nabil Dirar's brilliant cross.
Nacer Chadli struck a shot narrowly over the bar in the first half, before Erik Lamela gave Tottenham the lead by finishing off a slick team move.
Harry Kane could have grabbed a second but had a low shot and header saved.
Tottenham are unbeaten in Group J after a win over Azerbaijani side Qarabag in their opening match.
Against Monaco, they looked like coasting to the three points after controlling most of the game, before two substitutes combined nine minutes from time to claim a point the hosts did not deserve.
Alli looks the real deal
After an exciting start to the season for Spurs, Dele Alli was given his first England call-up earlier in the day, and the 19-year-old showed his credentials with another eye-catching performance.
The former MK Dons man is strong enough to handle the physical side of the game and, despite his age, showed maturity in dealing with his defensive responsibilities. He worked hard to win back the ball, as well as making a crucial block on the edge of the area in the first half.
Offensively, his crisp forward passing and neat footwork put Tottenham on the front foot on numerous occasions, but most impressive was his composure in the opposition penalty area.
It led to the opener as he turned a Monaco defender before seeing his shot saved, with Lamela on hand to tap into an open net. Striker Kane was also a beneficiary of his good work but he could not find the back of the net.
Alli's all-action style may just provide the drive Roy Hodgson needs in England's central midfield, reminiscent at times of former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard in the early part of his career.
Man of the match Lamela finally proving his worth?
It has taken a while, and it is still early in the season, but Argentine midfielder Lamela looks like he is finally beginning to repay the club record £30m fee that Spurs paid Roma in 2013.
He pulled the strings for Tottenham in their Premier League victory over Manchester City on Saturday and was impressive in the 65 minutes he was on the field in Monaco.
His graceful touch and ability to carry the ball has never been in question, but there is an end product to his game now. He started and finished the move for Tottenham's goal and has now netted three times and provided two assists in his past five games.
Lamela's performance was made easier by the time and space the hosts gave Spurs, but the visitors lost their focal point once he went off.
Monaco, who saw over £100m worth of talent depart in the transfer window including Anthony Martial to Manchester United, created little until a well-worked leveller that will leave Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino frustrated.
What they said
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli: "It was a strong first half and we could have seen the game out. It feels like a loss and we are down but we will pick ourselves up."
On his England call-up: "I was speechless. It has been a really good start to the season for me and I maybe didn't expect it to go this well."
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "We are disappointed and it is two points lost. We could have been more clinical, I am happy with the display and effort.
"I am very happy for Dele. It is important to look after him. We have a great relationship with England manager Roy Hodgson and his staff."
The stats you need to know
- Tottenham have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight Europa League away matches, having kept four in a row prior to that
- Harry Kane has now scored just once in 10 games for Tottenham this season
What next?
Spurs can extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games when they face Swansea on Sunday. Their next match in the Europa League is against Belgian side Anderlecht on 22 October.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 2Fabinho
- 24Raggi
- 6CarvalhoSubstituted forDirarat 76'minutes
- 4da Silva Coentrão
- 8João Moutinho
- 28ToulalanBooked at 59mins
- 27LemarSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 60'minutes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 19TraoréSubstituted forCarrilloat 68'minutes
- 23Traoré
Substitutes
- 7Dirar
- 11Carrillo
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Nardi
- 20Pasalic
- 22El Shaarawy
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 16Trippier
- 4Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 3Rose
- 15Dier
- 20Alli
- 11LamelaSubstituted forN'Jieat 65'minutes
- 23EriksenSubstituted forCarrollat 90+1'minutes
- 22ChadliSubstituted forTownsendat 70'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 13Vorm
- 14N'Jie
- 17Townsend
- 21Fazio
- 27Wimmer
- 28Carroll
- 29Winks
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
- Attendance:
- 7,216
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Andrea Raggi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton N'Jie (Tottenham Hotspur).
Andrea Raggi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Tom Carroll replaces Christian Eriksen.
Foul by Nabil Dirar (Monaco).
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nabil Dirar.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Attempt saved. Nabil Dirar (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Stephan El Shaarawy (Monaco) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nabil Dirar with a cross.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Clinton N'Jie is caught offside.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Nabil Dirar replaces Ricardo Carvalho.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Bernardo Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
Attempt saved. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jérémy Toulalan.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Andros Townsend replaces Nacer Chadli.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Lacina Traoré.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Adama Traoré (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Clinton N'Jie replaces Erik Lamela.