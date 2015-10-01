Match ends, Liverpool 1, FC Sion 1.
Liverpool 1-1 FC Sion
Liverpool continued a stuttering start to their Europa League campaign as they drew with FC Sion at Anfield.
Adam Lallana gave the hosts a perfect start, scoring from close range after Divock Origi's cross despite appearing to be offside in the build-up.
The Swiss side drew level through Ebenezer Assifuah's cute finish.
Origi and Lallana were both denied by Sion goalkeeper Andris Vanins, as Liverpool recorded a second consecutive draw in Group B.
There was a smattering of boos at the final whistle after frustration mounted against a team who are mid-table in the Swiss Super League.
The Reds have scored more than one goal on only one occasion this term under Brendan Rodgers but, with two games against Russian side Rubin Kazan to come, the Liverpool boss will hope to achieve the victories they need to take charge of what appears to be a relatively easy group.
Playing in a 3-5-2 formation, Liverpool paid for their profligacy and with seven changes to the team after the Premier League win over Aston Villa last Saturday, there were times when Sion, led by the pace and strength of Assifuah, threatened Liverpool's back-line.
Which fringe players staked their claim?
Rodgers stuck to his preferred policy of selecting fringe players and youngsters for the Europa League, with Sunday's Merseyside derby also influencing his thinking.
Daniel Sturridge was among those rested, allowing £10m Belgium international striker Origi the chance to make an impression. He set up Lallana's goal and although he was twice denied by the impressive Vanins, he showed signs he could be finding his feet after a hesitant start to his Anfield career, having been on loan at Lille last season.
Danny Ings partnered the 20-year-old up front and was effervescent on the day he received his first call-up to the England squad, while Lallana showed some nice touches and took his goal well.
Jordan Rossiter continued in midfield after playing in the opening group game in Bordeaux, and was steady alongside Joe Allen.
Did the system work?
Liverpool created plenty of chances and, had Origi been more ruthless, they would have sealed a comfortable victory.
Other problems came in defence as Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Ibe started at wing-back, with Joe Gomez, Kolo Toure and Emre Can making up a back three.
Clyne gave the ball away for the equaliser, with Xavier Kouassi finding Assifuah with a diagonal ball, which caught out Ibe on the left.
But Liverpool looked more solid when Clyne was replaced by Alberto Moreno at half-time, with Ibe switching to the right wing-back position.
The introduction of Philippe Coutinho after 61 minutes gave the hosts some extra guile up front, and although Liverpool are now five games unbeaten there is a still a feeling that without Sturridge and the injured Christian Benteke they are lacking firepower.
Man of the match: Adam Lallana
Manager reaction
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers: "The result was disappointing considering the number of chances we created. We worked well and had a good start but gave away a disappointing goal. The players worked hard but we couldn't score the goals. You have to be clinical.
"We scored a good first goal. They weren't half chances, they were good chances and you have to score them at this level. We have to win a game like that."
Stats you need to know
- The last seven goals Liverpool have scored in all competitions have come from English players (Danny Ings, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge).
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 4K TouréSubstituted forSakhoat 76'minutes
- 12Gomez
- 2ClyneSubstituted forMorenoat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 46Rossiter
- 24Allen
- 33Ibe
- 20Lallana
- 28IngsSubstituted forCoutinhoat 61'minutes
- 27Origi
Substitutes
- 10Coutinho
- 17Sakho
- 18Moreno
- 32Brannagan
- 34Bogdan
- 56Randall
- 68Chirivella
FC Sion
- 1Vanins
- 31Zverotic
- 4Lacroix
- 3Ziegler
- 17Pa Modou
- 6KouassiBooked at 76mins
- 8Salatic
- 7Fernandes
- 21AssifuahSubstituted forNdoyeat 86'minutes
- 14KonateSubstituted forMujangi Biaat 90'minutes
- 10Alves Garcia
Substitutes
- 11Zeman
- 18Fickentscher
- 20Vanczak
- 22Rüfli
- 34Ndoye
- 63Mujangi Bia
- 94Follonier
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 37,252
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, FC Sion 1.
Offside, Liverpool. Simon Mignolet tries a through ball, but Divock Origi is caught offside.
Foul by Alberto Moreno (Liverpool).
Edimilson Fernandes (FC Sion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Sion. Geoffrey Mujangi Bia replaces Moussa Konate.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Sion. Birama Ndoye replaces Ebenezer Assifuah.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Moussa Konate (FC Sion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ebenezer Assifuah (FC Sion).
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (FC Sion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ebenezer Assifuah (FC Sion) because of an injury.
Booking
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alberto Moreno (Liverpool).
Ebenezer Assifuah (FC Sion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Emre Can is caught offside.
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carlitos (FC Sion).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Mamadou Sakho replaces Kolo Touré.
Booking
Xavier Kouassi (FC Sion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Xavier Kouassi (FC Sion).
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Carlitos (FC Sion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Carlitos (FC Sion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vero Salatic.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (FC Sion).
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Moussa Konate (FC Sion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Ebenezer Assifuah (FC Sion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vero Salatic.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).