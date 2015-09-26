Irish Premiership: Crusaders 5-0 Carrick Rangers
Paul Heatley scored four goals in the first half as champions Crusaders crushed Carrick Rangers 5-0 at Seaview.
Former Carrick winger Heatley netted the opener in the sixth minute from an acute angle and then it 2-0 with a superb lob from outside the box.
Crusaders skipper Colin Coates and Carrick forward Miguel Chines were sent-off after a midfield clash.
Heatley made it 3-0 and then added a penalty before setting up Andrew Mitchell for the fifth after the break.
Coates was sent-off for raising his arm in a tussle with Chines who seemed baffled to receive a red card as well for his part in the midfield incident.
Second-placed Crusaders remain four points behind leaders Linfield who beat Glenavon 4-3.
What they said
Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter: "What a difference a week makes. Paul Heatley was in tears in the dressing room at Coleraine last Saturday after being, in my opinion, wrongly sent-off.
"He gave us a sublime performance today, with his movement and quality.
"He finished off the moves in a team performance.
"Colin Coates has been silly. I don't know whether he was reacting to something or was the aggressor, but he has thrown a punch and when that happens you have to walk.
"I have no problem with that red card."