Premier League
Man City6Newcastle1

Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle United

By Chris Bevan

BBC Sport

Sergio Aguero scores Manchester City's equaliser
Aguero was last season's Premier League top scorer with 26 goals but had only managed one this term before he faced Newcastle

Sergio Aguero scored five goals in the space of 20 minutes as Manchester City demolished Newcastle to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic nodded Newcastle in front but Aguero's brilliant burst of goals began when he headed City level.

It continued after the break when his deflected shot made it 2-1 and he ran through soon after for his hat-trick.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Aguero is different class - Pellegrini

Kevin de Bruyne's volley made it 4-1 before Aguero struck again with a curling shot and close-range finish.

Listen to the goals on BBC Radio 5 live

Newcastle, who are still without a league win this season, had chances to extend their lead after £13m striker Mitrovic scored his first goal since joining the club in the summer.

But Aguero's virtuoso show - which ended his Premier League goal drought in style - means the Magpies fall to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Aguero's return to form

Going into the game, Aguero was without a goal in open play in 595 minutes in all competitions, and any Premier League goal in 424 minutes since City's win over Chelsea on 16 August.

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero had seven shots against Newcastle and scored from five of them.

The 27-year-old Argentina striker's shooting statistics were all well down on his usual high standards but when he returned to form, a shell-shocked Newcastle had no way of stopping him.

His early season frustration continued with his first two shots of the game both ending up off target, but his next five efforts all found the net.

The pick of the bunch was his fourth, which came when he looked up on the left-hand side of the area and picked his spot in the opposite corner.

It was something of a surprise when City manager Manuel Pellegrini chose to take him off, soon after he timed his far-post run to perfection to slide home De Bruyne's cross for his fifth goal and City's sixth.

Newcastle fans joined the applause as he left the field on 66 minutes - no doubt grateful he would not add to his tally - but, despite his early exit, Aguero still joined a select club of players to score five goals in a single Premier League game.

Alan Shearer, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole and Jermain Defoe are are the only other players to score five goals in one Premier League match
Alan Shearer, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole and Jermain Defoe are are the only other players to score five goals in one Premier League match

Pellegrini claimed afterwards that Aguero was injured, which makes his performance even more remarkable, but said he was not surprised by his haul of goals.

"Sergio Aguero is different," Pellegrini said. "In other games he was maybe having a lot of chances but not scoring - today he returned to his normal amount of chances he creates, but this time he scored.

"He was not upset about going off. He was having treatment at half-time and it was a risk for him to finish the whole game."

Sergio Aguero in the Premier League - BEFORE Man City vs Newcastle
Season2011-122012-132013-142014-152015-16
Data: Opta
Games played34/3830/3823/3833/387/7
Goals231217261
Total shots104657211516
Shot conversion %22.1%18.5%23.6%22.6%6.25%
Mins per goal1131629197.65482

Before Saturday, Aguero had scored one goal in 482 Premier League minutes this season, with a shot conversion of 6.25%

Against Newcastle he managed five in 66 minutes, with a shot conversion rate of 71%.

Aguero touched the ball nine times between the 42nd and 62nd minutes and scored with five of them for the fastest five-goal haul in Premier League history.

Newcastle's season goes from bad to worse

Newcastle manager Steve McClaren
McClaren has won only one of 10 games as Magpies boss, against Northampton in the League Cup

Newcastle have now won only one of their past 19 league games, and their failure to find a victory in any of their first eight matches of this campaign makes this their worst start to a season since 1898-99.

The Magpies could take plenty of encouragement from their 2-2 draw with defending champions Chelsea last week, but it was difficult to see any positives in their complete collapse at Etihad Stadium.

Boss Steve McClaren tried his best, pointing out that his side could have been 3-0 up before City and Aguero responded, but admitted they had no answer to the Argentina striker after the break.

"You are coming up against a top-quality team," McClaren told BBC Sport. "Aguero was world class. He is getting back to form and we were punished by a really high-quality opponent.

Media playback is not supported on this device

6-1 scoreline is baffling - McClaren

"It was such a magnificent performance in the first half. it was same against Chelsea last week but in 13 minutes we got beaten by world-class individuals. We probably frightened them into life and they killed us for it.

"We have had a tough eight games but I have seen enough in the last two weeks that we can win football matches.

"We were unlucky last week and this week. There is enough in there, we just need consistency. Our season begins now."

What next?

After the international break, City have another home game, against Bournemouth, while Newcastle's search for a win will continue when they face Norwich at St James' Park on 18 October.

The stats you need to know

  • Aguero's first goal was his 80th in 128 matches in the Premier League. Only Alan Shearer (102) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (122 games) have reached that mark in fewer games.
  • Aguero now has 84 Premier League goals; the same number as Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.
  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 18 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W16 D2), their longest-ever run without defeat against a single PL opponent.
  • City have netted two or more goals in each of their past 15 PL clashes with the Magpies (45 scored in total).
  • Steve McClaren has won just two of his past 21 league games as a manager (W2 D9 L10 - eight games at Newcastle, 13 at Derby County).

Line-ups

Man City

  • 1Hart
  • 5ZabaletaBooked at 82mins
  • 30Otamendi
  • 20MangalaBooked at 88mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 6Reges
  • 25FernandinhoBooked at 45mins
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forIheanachoat 75'minutes
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forNavasat 45'minutes
  • 10AgüeroSubstituted forBonyat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sagna
  • 13Caballero
  • 14Bony
  • 15Navas
  • 26Demichelis
  • 72Iheanacho
  • 76Garcia Alonso

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 22Janmaat
  • 18Mbemba
  • 2ColocciniBooked at 65mins
  • 43MbabuSubstituted forLascellesat 53'minutes
  • 8AnitaBooked at 36mins
  • 11GouffranSubstituted forThauvinat 66'minutes
  • 7SissokoSubstituted forTiotéat 66'minutes
  • 17Pérez
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 45Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 6Williamson
  • 9Cissé
  • 10de Jong
  • 15Lascelles
  • 20Thauvin
  • 21Elliot
  • 24Tioté
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
53,850

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester City 6, Newcastle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Newcastle United 1.

Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Florian Thauvin (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kevin De Bruyne.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Eliaquim Mangala.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United).

Booking

Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Booking

Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).

Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wilfried Bony (Manchester City).

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces David Silva.

Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.

Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vurnon Anita.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Florian Thauvin replaces Yoan Gouffran.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Cheick Tioté replaces Moussa Sissoko.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Wilfried Bony replaces Sergio Agüero.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 6, Newcastle United 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 5, Newcastle United 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Silva with a through ball.

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) because of an injury.

Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City).

Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City86021971218
2Man Utd7511125716
3Crystal Palace8503117415
4Leicester84311715215
5West Ham84221711614
6Arsenal7412107313
7Everton7331117412
8Tottenham733195412
9Southampton83321310312
10Liverpool732279-211
11Watford824267-110
12Swansea72328809
13Norwich82331214-29
14Stoke8233810-29
15Bournemouth82241012-28
16Chelsea82241217-58
17West Brom8224611-58
18Aston Villa8116813-54
19Sunderland8035818-103
20Newcastle8035617-113
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you