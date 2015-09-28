FA Inter League Cup: Jersey focus on reclaiming title

Dave Kennedy helped coach Jersey to the Inter League Cup title in 2012

Jersey's Football Combination are focused on reclaiming the FA Inter League Cup, according to the side's manager Dave Kennedy.

Craig Russell scored twice as the island side beat London's Amateur Football Combination 2-1.

"They don't need too much motivation, it's just about organisation," Kennedy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"If they give us that level of work rate and endeavour in every round then we won't be too far away."

The island side won the tournament in 2012, allowing them to represent England Jersey's at the subsequent Uefa Regions' Cup in San Marino.

But Jersey lost in the quarter-finals of the biennial event in January 2014.

"The focus of the guys is fantastic," added Kennedy, who was assistant manager when Jersey won the title in 2012.

"There's a really good attitude towards the competition from everybody. Everybody really wants to do well. Clearly a lot of the guys have been involved in San Marino and they want to do that again."