Ben Robinson: Burton chairman would welcome investment

Ben Robinson has been associated with Burton for 40 years

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson would welcome new investment to help sustain their League One promotion bid.

Robinson is celebrating 40 years with the Brewers and has helped them rise from the old Southern League to the top of the third tier of English football.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "The club is such it might attract investors who say 'wow the Championship is a possibility and I need to get involved'.

"If it's in the best interests of the club then it's something I'd consider."

A Jaws-dropping rise

Robinson's association with the Brewers began in 1975 when friends asked him to get involved. He joined the board almost immediately and became temporary chairman for eight years from 1976.

His link with the club remained for the next 11 years before he became a majority shareholder and took over as chairman in 1995, with the Brewers winning promotion to the Football League in 2009.

"My first away game was against Yeovil in 1975 and I remember the film Jaws had just come out," recalled Robinson, who turned 70 this week.

"I still love it and I will do it as long as I have my health to do it. It has been a great experience and I still feel like I have a tremendous amount to give. I don't feel 70 and it's not about age. Always in life it's about an attitude and mind. Is it a problem or is it a challenge?"

Burton's challenge, under manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, is to keep in the promotion race against sides with bigger budgets and a much larger fanbase.

Last season's League Two champions have won six of their eight league games so far this campaign and Robinson believes the cub are an attractive proposition given the possible financial benefits of Championship football.

"Next year the Sky TV deal is coming in," Robinson said. "For the Premier League clubs it is tens of millions of pounds and for the Championship clubs it is a lot more money than they have ever had before.

"It would be a good time for investors to get involved."