Joe Quigley and Malachi Lavelle-Moore leave Torquay United

Joe Quigley signed a one-year professional deal with Bournemouth in April

Strikers Malachi Lavelle-Moore and Joe Quigley have left Torquay United.

Quigley, 18, has returned to parent club Bournemouth after scoring one goal in 10 appearances.

Ex-Macclesfield striker Lavelle-Moore signed on non-contract terms last month, failing to score in nine games.

"The fact that Joe and Malachi had scored one goal between them 11 games into the season is maybe indicative of where some of our faults lie," said caretaker manager John Ramshaw.

"Joe's loan wasn't up until 6 October, but we felt in the interests of his career he was better off going back to Bournemouth and playing on a regular basis," added Ramshaw, who is in temporary charge of the side after Paul Cox resigned as manager last week.

"He dropped out of the team on Tuesday night. I went for a high-energy team and Joe really wasn't part of that.

"We sat down after the game and discussed his future and we both felt it was best for him to go back to Bournemouth and future his career there."

The Gulls have not won a game in over a month and slipped into the National League's relegation zone on Tuesday after their 2-1 loss at home to Boreham Wood.