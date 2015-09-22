German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich5Wolfsburg1

Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker scores five goals

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski was only on the pitch six minutes before scoring his first goal of the night

Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine minutes after coming on as a substitute for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga victory against Wolfsburg.

Bayern trailed 1-0 at half-time, when Lewandowski came on for Thiago.

Six minutes later, the Poland international netted his first goal of the night from close range.

Lewandowski added four more in quick succession to record the fastest five goals scored by one player in Bundesliga history.

Follow reaction to Bayern's win at home to Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg, who finished second behind Bayern and won the German Cup last season, took the lead when Daniel Caligiuri beat Manuel Neuer at his near post.

The away side almost added a spectacular second from 60 yards when Josuha Guilavogui's lob dropped just wide.

But Lewandowski's introduction changed the game, as the 27-year-old produced a clinical striking display.

Three of his goals were from close range, with his second driven powerfully from outside the box and his fifth a brilliant acrobatic effort.

The win sees Pep Guardiola's Bayern go top of the table, three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Wolfsburg are third.

Here's how our live text commentary reported Lewandowski's goals...

Lewandowski goal
Lewandowski goal
Lewandowski goal
Pep Guardiola
Bayern manager Guardiola looked on in disbelief as Lewandowski continued to score
Dante
Wolfsburg finished second behind Bayern and won the German Cup last season
Robert Lewandowski
The Poland international saved his best until last - Lewandowski's fifth goal was spectacular

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 18BernatSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
  • 23VidalBooked at 82mins
  • 14AlonsoSubstituted forKimmichat 78'minutes
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forLewandowskiat 45'minutes
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 25Müller
  • 19Götze

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 20Rode
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich

Wolfsburg

  • 1Benaglio
  • 15Träsch
  • 25Naldo
  • 18Costa Santos
  • 34RodríguezBooked at 74mins
  • 7CaligiuriBooked at 42mins
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 22DiasSubstituted forArnoldat 59'minutes
  • 10Draxler
  • 12DostSubstituted forBendtnerat 78'minutes
  • 11KruseSubstituted forSchürrleat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bendtner
  • 4Schäfer
  • 5Klose
  • 17Schürrle
  • 20Grün
  • 24Jung
  • 27Arnold
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Attempt missed. Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a headed pass.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Nicklas Bendtner is caught offside.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dante.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. André Schürrle replaces Max Kruse.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Nicklas Bendtner replaces Bas Dost.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Xabi Alonso.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Träsch.

Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri.

Booking

Ricardo Rodríguez (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dante (VfL Wolfsburg).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jerome Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Martínez with a headed pass.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Naldo (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 5, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Maximilian Arnold replaces Luiz Gustavo.

Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

