Match ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Fulham 4-0 Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Captain Ross McCormack scored twice as Fulham thrashed QPR 4-0 in a one-sided west London derby at Craven Cottage.
Just 117 seconds had been played when French teenager Moussa Dembele rose to nod in James Husband's left-wing cross.
After Massimo Luongo wasted a good chance to equalise for QPR, Ben Pringle doubled Fulham's lead from 18 yards.
McCormack slotted home from inside the box to make it 3-0 after 31 minutes and scrambled in a fourth, while QPR lost top scorer Charlie Austin to injury.
The second-half departure of their talismanic striker, with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, merely capped an awful night for Rangers as they were well beaten by their local rivals.
QPR, who would have gone into the Championship's top four with a victory, took time to settle after Dembele's early goal.
They could have levelled when a superb move put Luongo clear, but the Australia international side-footed wide from 12 yards.
The hosts were 2-0 up within a minute of Luongo's miss, as winger Pringle shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot before firing in past Robert Green.
Whites captain McCormack made the most of the space afforded to him inside the box to collect Tom Cairney's pass and beat Green with an angled shot.
The Scotland international rounded off the scoring shortly after the hour, forcing the ball in after QPR centre-back Gabriele Angella had turned a Ryan Fredericks cross onto his own crossbar.
Fulham, who climb to 11th and within a point of QPR in the Championship table, were rarely troubled defensively as they kept their first clean sheet in the league this season.
|Goals, goals, goals...
|Fulham have scored in all eight of their league games this season, while QPR failed to find the net for the first time since 8 August.
Fulham manager Kit Symons: "It was the best performance since I've been here and the most pleasing one.
"I wanted to make sure we had the bragging rights come tomorrow morning and Fulham fans will be crowing after that one - and rightly so.
"I was waiting for everything to click and it did tonight. We will need to kick on from this and make sure this sort of performance becomes the norm and we start moving up the table."
QPR head coach Chris Ramsey: "Hopefully it's a bad day at the office. It was a poor performance all round. There were a lot of individual errors that caused us more problems than we needed right from the start.
"We suffered from making some very basic individual errors in defence and I don't know any team that can continually deal with that."
Ramsey on Austin's injury: "I think it's his hamstring but I am not 100%. We will find out later on tonight probably."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 24Lonergan
- 7FredericksSubstituted forVoserat 77'minutes
- 5Stearman
- 13Ream
- 40Husband
- 10Cairney
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 23O'HaraSubstituted forChristensenat 65'minutes
- 18Pringle
- 44McCormack
- 25DembeleSubstituted forWoodrowat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lewis
- 14Mattila
- 15Voser
- 16Woodrow
- 21Christensen
- 32Kavanagh
- 33Burn
QPR
- 1Green
- 24PerchBooked at 80mins
- 5Onuoha
- 26Angella
- 15Konchesky
- 20Henry
- 18Faurlin
- 7Phillips
- 21Luongo
- 8CherySubstituted forMackieat 35'minutesSubstituted forFerat 45'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forTözsérat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hall
- 10Fer
- 11Gladwin
- 12Mackie
- 16Doughty
- 25Smithies
- 28Tözsér
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 19,784
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Perch.
Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.
Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Kay Voser (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Foul by Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers).
Kay Voser (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Husband with a cross.
Booking
James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Perch (Queens Park Rangers).
James Husband (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Tözsér (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Henry.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers).
Richard Stearman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Kay Voser replaces Ryan Fredericks.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cauley Woodrow replaces Moussa Dembele.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Attempt saved. Ryan Tunnicliffe (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Pringle.
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Fulham).
Foul by Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers).
Richard Stearman (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Lasse Vigen Christensen replaces Jamie O'Hara.
Attempt missed. Ben Pringle (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 4, Queens Park Rangers 0. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers).
James Husband (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Daniel Tözsér replaces Charlie Austin because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by James Perch.
Attempt saved. Paul Konchesky (Queens Park Rangers) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Paul Konchesky (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).