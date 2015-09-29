Bayern Munich 5-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Lewandowski scored five against Wolfsburg on Wednesday before adding two more in Saturday's 3-0 win at Mainz

Robert Lewandowski took his recent run to 10 goals in three matches with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 in the Champions League.

Douglas Costa scored first, Mario Gotze got the third and Lewandowski's second put Bayern 4-0 up after 28 minutes.

Lewandowski scored five in the 5-1 victory over Wolfsburg on Wednesday, and two in Saturday's 3-0 win at Mainz.

The victory sees Bayern go three points clear at the top of Group F, with their next two matches against Arsenal.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 at home by Olympiakos, suffering a second defeat to leave them without a point after two games.

Dinamo Zagreb had inflicted the first of those defeats on Arsene Wenger's side in the opening round of matches earlier in September, but they crumbled against Pep Guardiola's Bayern.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Costa skipped past a defender and beat goalkeeper Eduardo at the near post for the opener, with Lewandowski then profiting from a defensive error for his first of the night.

Eduardo let in Gotze's weak strike before Lewandowski got a second with a shot that cannoned in off the underside of the bar.

But the 27-year-old's best strike of the night was his last, a composed scoop over Eduardo as Bayern wrapped up a comprehensive win with 35 minutes still to play.