Bayern Munich 5-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Robert Lewandowski took his recent run to 10 goals in three matches with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 in the Champions League.
Douglas Costa scored first, Mario Gotze got the third and Lewandowski's second put Bayern 4-0 up after 28 minutes.
Lewandowski scored five in the 5-1 victory over Wolfsburg on Wednesday, and two in Saturday's 3-0 win at Mainz.
The victory sees Bayern go three points clear at the top of Group F, with their next two matches against Arsenal.
The Gunners were beaten 3-2 at home by Olympiakos, suffering a second defeat to leave them without a point after two games.
Dinamo Zagreb had inflicted the first of those defeats on Arsene Wenger's side in the opening round of matches earlier in September, but they crumbled against Pep Guardiola's Bayern.
Brazilian attacking midfielder Costa skipped past a defender and beat goalkeeper Eduardo at the near post for the opener, with Lewandowski then profiting from a defensive error for his first of the night.
Eduardo let in Gotze's weak strike before Lewandowski got a second with a shot that cannoned in off the underside of the bar.
But the 27-year-old's best strike of the night was his last, a composed scoop over Eduardo as Bayern wrapped up a comprehensive win with 35 minutes still to play.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 17BoatengBooked at 21minsSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 64'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 18BernatSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
- 19Götze
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMüllerat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 14Alonso
- 16Gaudino
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 40Benko
Dinamo Zagreb
- 34Dos Reis Carvalho
- 77Matel
- 26BenkovicSubstituted forGonçalves Dos Santosat 45'minutes
- 87Taravel
- 19PivaricBooked at 66mins
- 10MachadoSubstituted forRogat 61'minutes
- 16AdemiBooked at 81mins
- 2Soudani
- 8Antolic
- 11Fernandes
- 20PjacaSubstituted forHenríquezat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jezina
- 3Musa
- 9Henríquez
- 13Gonçalves Dos Santos
- 15Hodzic
- 24Coric
- 30Rog
- Referee:
- Aleksei Kulbakov
- Attendance:
- 70,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Zagreb 0.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonçalo (Dinamo Zagreb).
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Jérémy Taravel (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jérémy Taravel.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domagoj Antolic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Thiago Alcántara.
Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jérémy Taravel.
Attempt missed. Junior Fernandes (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Ángelo Henríquez replaces Marko Pjaca.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gonçalo.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Booking
Josip Pivaric (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josip Pivaric (Dinamo Zagreb).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jérémy Taravel.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Jerome Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt saved. Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Marko Rog replaces Paulo Machado.
Attempt missed. Domagoj Antolic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Douglas Costa.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.