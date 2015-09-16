Luke Shaw: PSV's Hector Moreno apologises for 'accident'

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal: Tackle on Shaw was 'very bad'

PSV Eindhoven defender Hector Moreno has apologised after making the tackle that broke Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw's leg.

Shaw, 20, had surgery on Tuesday after suffering a double fracture of his right leg during the Red Devils' 2-1 Champions League defeat in Eindhoven.

The England international will stay in hospital to continue his recovery.

Moreno, 27, said: "I just feel really bad because I was involved in the accident. I feel really sorry."

Shaw was given oxygen while being treated on the pitch for 10 minutes after Moreno's 15th-minute challenge, and was in tears in the dressing room.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward visited Shaw at St Anna Ziekenhuis hospital before flying back to England on Wednesday.

Shaw, who signed from Southampton in June last year in a £31m deal and made 20 appearances in an injury-interrupted first season, is said to be in a positive frame of mind.

Uefa has no plans to review the tackle, which was not penalised by the officials, and will not take any further action.

PSV defender Moreno was not booked for the challenge on Shaw

Moreno said he did not think his challenge was a foul, despite United boss Louis van Gaal describing it as "very bad".

"I think I played the ball, but in this kind of situation I don't care if it was a foul," said Moreno, who broke his leg during last year's World Cup. "I feel bad for him, for his family."

Shaw has started all of United's eight games this season, as well as playing in England's European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

But with just nine months to go until Euro 2016, he has broken both his tibia and fibula.

Less than an hour after suffering the injury, Shaw wrote on Twitter: "Thank you everyone for your messages, words can't describe how gutted I am, my road to recovery starts now, I will come back stronger."

What could Shaw miss?