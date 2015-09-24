Match ends, Liverpool 1(3), Carlisle United 1(2).
Liverpool 1-1 Carlisle United (3-2 pens)
-
- From the section Football
Liverpool scraped into the fourth round of the League Cup by beating League Two side Carlisle on penalties at Anfield.
The Reds went in front when Danny Ings headed in Adam Lallana's cross from close range, but Derek Asamoah equalised with a low shot.
There were boos from home fans despite Liverpool having 47 shots and 16 on target in the 120 minutes.
Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, on his Liverpool debut, saved three penalties in the shootout.
The Reds, who had not won in their previous five matches in all competitions, struggled in front of goal and - the shootout aside - have scored only six times in eight games.
Despite having 19 corners, they struggled to break down a side that have conceded 17 league goals this season, the joint-most in the top four divisions.
Liverpool will play Bournemouth in the fourth round in a repeat of a Premier League game they won in controversial fashion in August.
How Wednesday's Capital One Cup drama unfolded
So close for Carlisle
Carlisle, who are 10th in League Two and were once managed by Liverpool's legendary former boss Bill Shankly, grew in confidence the longer the game progressed.
Asamoah's equaliser came against the run of play but the visitors defended resolutely.
Keeper Mark Gillespie made several saves, while Alex Gilliead went close with a long-range effort late on in extra time.
Bogdan saves the day
Hungary keeper Bogdan, 27, arrived at Anfield on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Championship side Bolton.
He became an instant hero, saving three penalties at the Anfield Road End - in front of the 6,000 away supporters - to help the Reds avoid an embarrassing defeat.
|How the shootout unfolded
|Liverpool
|Score
|Carlisle
|James Milner coolly slots in the opening penalty
|1-0
|1-0
|Bogdan dives to his right to stop Danny Grainger's effort
|Cheeky from Emre Can, who casually chips down the middle
|2-0
|2-1
|Bogdan manages to get a fingertip on Gary Dicker's low effort - but can't keep it out
|Carlisle keeper Mark Gillespie guesses right to deny Adam Lallana
|2-1
|2-1
|Luke Joyce is the next to be denied by Bogdan, who stretches to his right to save
|Philippe Coutinho's weak effort is kept out by a combination of Gillespie's hand and foot
|2-1
|2-2
|Alex McQueen shows how to score the perfect penalty - right in the top corner out of Bogdan's reach
|Danny Ings calms Liverpool's nerves with a solid spot-kick down the middle
|3-2
|3-2
|Bastien Hery needs to score to keep Carlisle in the cup - but Bogdan saves low to his right
Rodgers under pressure
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty: "Liverpool may have made progress in the Capital One Cup - but the tortuous performance and need for penalties to oust Carlisle does nothing to ease pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers.
"On a day when Liverpool dismissed speculation suggesting former AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was being lined up as a potential replacement for Rodgers, it required heroics from deputy keeper Adam Bogdan in the shootout to see off a team 65 places below them on the league ladder.
"Anfield delivered a resounding raspberry in the direction of Liverpool's players at various points throughout a very long evening, and there is no doubt Rodgers owes the keeper signed from Bolton Wanderers in the summer a large debt of gratitude.
"That is because defeat by lowly Carlisle may just have been too much even for those among a Liverpool fanbase who still support Rodgers.
"Rodgers is a manager seemingly always one defeat away from a crisis - but a cup exit here may have sparked a chain of events even more significant than that.
"Instead, Liverpool stumble into the next round of the Capital One Cup to at least earn Rodgers a little breathing space - but not much.
"Yes it was a victory, and an important one, but not a win or performance that will dispel a single doubt over a manager who has been under serious scrutiny ever since Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group kept faith with him in the summer."
'It will get better'
Liverpool first-team coach Gary McAllister:
"There were big sighs of relief in that dressing room and the players are extremely happy.
"And it will get better. The feeling is that we're working hard in training, we'll persevere, and we'll try to win games and perform well.
"Maybe this is one of those little things that can just pull us together as we look forward to the weekend.
"The positives were we are through to the next round and we've had over 50 shots at goal."
Carlisle manager Keith Curle:
"You are looking at a team which made a lot of friends tonight."
What next?
Liverpool face a game against fellow strugglers Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, while Carlisle host Newport, who are bottom of League Two.
League Cup fourth-round draw
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Everton v Norwich City
Southampton v Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal
Hull City v Leicester City
Stoke City v Chelsea
(Ties to be played on 27-28 October)
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 34Bogdan
- 23Can
- 37Skrtel
- 6Lovren
- 2ClyneSubstituted forIbeat 86'minutes
- 7Milner
- 24AllenSubstituted forCoutinhoat 64'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 20Lallana
- 11FirminoSubstituted forOrigiat 35'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 28Ings
Substitutes
- 10Coutinho
- 12Gomez
- 27Origi
- 32Brannagan
- 33Ibe
- 39Fulton
- 46Rossiter
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 2Miller
- 5Raynes
- 3Grainger
- 44McQueen
- 4Joyce
- 16Dicker
- 7KennedySubstituted forGillespheyat 73'minutes
- 12SweeneySubstituted forIbehreat 64'minutes
- 10Héry
- 25AsamoahSubstituted forGillieadat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Atkinson
- 13Hanford
- 14Ibehre
- 17Gilliead
- 19Balanta
- 20Archibald-Henville
- 26Gillesphey
- Attendance:
- 42,518
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home58
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away2
- Corners
- Home19
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Liverpool 1(3), Carlisle United 1(2).
Penalty saved! Bastien Héry (Carlisle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1(3), Carlisle United 1(2). Danny Ings (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1(2), Carlisle United 1(2). Alex McQueen (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Adam Lallana (Liverpool) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1(2), Carlisle United 1(1). Gary Dicker (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1(2), Carlisle United 1. Emre Can (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1(1), Carlisle United 1. James Milner (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Liverpool 1, Carlisle United 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool 1, Carlisle United 1.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jabo Ibehre.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Macaulay Gillesphey.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Liverpool).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Attempt saved. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Macaulay Gillesphey.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half Extra Time begins Liverpool 1, Carlisle United 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Liverpool 1, Carlisle United 1.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Alex McQueen (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordon Ibe (Liverpool).
Macaulay Gillesphey (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Michael Raynes.
Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.