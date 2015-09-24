Liverpool 1-1 Carlisle United (3-2 pens)

Ings scores his second goal in as many games

Liverpool scraped into the fourth round of the League Cup by beating League Two side Carlisle on penalties at Anfield.

The Reds went in front when Danny Ings headed in Adam Lallana's cross from close range, but Derek Asamoah equalised with a low shot.

There were boos from home fans despite Liverpool having 47 shots and 16 on target in the 120 minutes.

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, on his Liverpool debut, saved three penalties in the shootout.

The Reds, who had not won in their previous five matches in all competitions, struggled in front of goal and - the shootout aside - have scored only six times in eight games.

Despite having 19 corners, they struggled to break down a side that have conceded 17 league goals this season, the joint-most in the top four divisions.

Liverpool will play Bournemouth in the fourth round in a repeat of a Premier League game they won in controversial fashion in August.

So close for Carlisle

Carlisle, who are 10th in League Two and were once managed by Liverpool's legendary former boss Bill Shankly, grew in confidence the longer the game progressed.

Asamoah's equaliser came against the run of play but the visitors defended resolutely.

Keeper Mark Gillespie made several saves, while Alex Gilliead went close with a long-range effort late on in extra time.

Bogdan saves the day

Bogdan joined Liverpool in the summer after eight years at Bolton

Hungary keeper Bogdan, 27, arrived at Anfield on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Championship side Bolton.

He became an instant hero, saving three penalties at the Anfield Road End - in front of the 6,000 away supporters - to help the Reds avoid an embarrassing defeat.

How the shootout unfolded Liverpool Score Carlisle James Milner coolly slots in the opening penalty 1-0 1-0 Bogdan dives to his right to stop Danny Grainger's effort Cheeky from Emre Can, who casually chips down the middle 2-0 2-1 Bogdan manages to get a fingertip on Gary Dicker's low effort - but can't keep it out Carlisle keeper Mark Gillespie guesses right to deny Adam Lallana 2-1 2-1 Luke Joyce is the next to be denied by Bogdan, who stretches to his right to save Philippe Coutinho's weak effort is kept out by a combination of Gillespie's hand and foot 2-1 2-2 Alex McQueen shows how to score the perfect penalty - right in the top corner out of Bogdan's reach Danny Ings calms Liverpool's nerves with a solid spot-kick down the middle 3-2 3-2 Bastien Hery needs to score to keep Carlisle in the cup - but Bogdan saves low to his right

Rodgers under pressure

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty: "Liverpool may have made progress in the Capital One Cup - but the tortuous performance and need for penalties to oust Carlisle does nothing to ease pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers.

"On a day when Liverpool dismissed speculation suggesting former AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was being lined up as a potential replacement for Rodgers, it required heroics from deputy keeper Adam Bogdan in the shootout to see off a team 65 places below them on the league ladder.

"Anfield delivered a resounding raspberry in the direction of Liverpool's players at various points throughout a very long evening, and there is no doubt Rodgers owes the keeper signed from Bolton Wanderers in the summer a large debt of gratitude.

"That is because defeat by lowly Carlisle may just have been too much even for those among a Liverpool fanbase who still support Rodgers.

"Rodgers is a manager seemingly always one defeat away from a crisis - but a cup exit here may have sparked a chain of events even more significant than that.

"Instead, Liverpool stumble into the next round of the Capital One Cup to at least earn Rodgers a little breathing space - but not much.

"Yes it was a victory, and an important one, but not a win or performance that will dispel a single doubt over a manager who has been under serious scrutiny ever since Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group kept faith with him in the summer."

'It will get better'

Liverpool first-team coach Gary McAllister:

"There were big sighs of relief in that dressing room and the players are extremely happy.

"And it will get better. The feeling is that we're working hard in training, we'll persevere, and we'll try to win games and perform well.

"Maybe this is one of those little things that can just pull us together as we look forward to the weekend.

"The positives were we are through to the next round and we've had over 50 shots at goal."

Carlisle manager Keith Curle:

"You are looking at a team which made a lot of friends tonight."

What next?

Liverpool face a game against fellow strugglers Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, while Carlisle host Newport, who are bottom of League Two.

League Cup fourth-round draw

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Everton v Norwich City

Southampton v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal

Hull City v Leicester City

Stoke City v Chelsea

(Ties to be played on 27-28 October)