Match ends, Lincoln City 1, Altrincham 1.
Lincoln City 1-1 Altrincham
Lincoln and Altrincham shared the goals early on before the National League game petered out in to a draw.
Alan Power put the Imps ahead on eight minutes, converting a Bradley Wood cross that Matt Rhead flicked on.
But the visitors equalised in the 17th minute when a deep corner found Ryan Crowther at the back post and he finished into the roof of the net.
Adam Griffin and Jordan Sinnott had chances to win it for the away side, but both sent efforts just wide.
Lincoln City manager Chris Moyses told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"I've seen Matt Sparrow's ankle and it's not looking good. We were on top and we'd scored a goal but him completely changed the way the game went.
"We had to make the change and then conceded from a set-piece so I would say it certainly affected us because we'd built up a decent head of steam.
"I think we played some nice football in the second half when we pegged them back. I'm just disappointed that we didn't get three points, but in years gone by we might not have got anything out of that game and we got a point."
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 2Wood
- 5Waterfall
- 12HawkridgeSubstituted forHearnat 79'minutes
- 18Beevers
- 4StanleyBooked at 45mins
- 21SparrowSubstituted forSimmonsat 15'minutes
- 6Bush
- 9Rhead
- 8Power
- 7Muldoon
Substitutes
- 10Hearn
- 13Grant
- 16Simmons
- 17Hodge
- 23Brown
Altrincham
- 17Deasy
- 6Leather
- 22Parry
- 20Sinnott
- 3Griffin
- 8Richman
- 4MoultBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBowermanat 38'minutes
- 5Havern
- 9Rankine
- 7Lawrie
- 19CrowtherSubstituted forReevesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Reeves
- 12Heathcote
- 14O'Keefe
- 18Bowerman
- 25Stouppis
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away8
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 1, Altrincham 1.
Attempt saved. James Lawrie (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City).
Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Alan Power (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Bradley Wood (Lincoln City) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Offside, Lincoln City. Liam Hearn tries a through ball, but Liam Hearn is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City).
Damian Reeves (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City).
Foul by Matt Rhead (Lincoln City).
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Foul by Craig Stanley (Lincoln City).
Simon Richman (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Lawrie (Altrincham).
Alex Simmons (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt missed. Adam Griffin (Altrincham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Liam Hearn replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Corner, Altrincham.
Attempt saved. Michael Rankine (Altrincham) header from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Foul by George Bowerman (Altrincham).
Terry Hawkridge (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Foul by Alex Simmons (Lincoln City).
Gianluca Havern (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Damian Reeves replaces Ryan Crowther.
Foul by Simon Richman (Altrincham).
Alan Power (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved.
Attempt saved. Michael Rankine (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.