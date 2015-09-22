Lincoln City 1-1 Altrincham

Alan Power has scored twice in two games having not scored in his first seven appearances this season

Lincoln and Altrincham shared the goals early on before the National League game petered out in to a draw.

Alan Power put the Imps ahead on eight minutes, converting a Bradley Wood cross that Matt Rhead flicked on.

But the visitors equalised in the 17th minute when a deep corner found Ryan Crowther at the back post and he finished into the roof of the net.

Adam Griffin and Jordan Sinnott had chances to win it for the away side, but both sent efforts just wide.

Lincoln City manager Chris Moyses told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"I've seen Matt Sparrow's ankle and it's not looking good. We were on top and we'd scored a goal but him completely changed the way the game went.

"We had to make the change and then conceded from a set-piece so I would say it certainly affected us because we'd built up a decent head of steam.

"I think we played some nice football in the second half when we pegged them back. I'm just disappointed that we didn't get three points, but in years gone by we might not have got anything out of that game and we got a point."