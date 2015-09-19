Blackpool 1-1 Barnsley

From the section

Jack Redshaw's goal against Barnsley was his second for the club since joining from Morecambe in July

Jack Redshaw's equaliser against Barnsley was not enough to prevent Blackpool slipping back to the bottom of the League One table.

Conor Hourihane's scuffed shot found the bottom corner for the Tykes following good work from Marley Watkins in the build up.

Henry Cameron shot wide soon after as Blackpool looked for a quick response.

Brad Potts put Redshaw free to level, while Lloyd Jones and Hourihane had chances to win it for both sides.

Crewe Alexandra's win over Shrewsbury was enough to lift them above Blackpool on goal difference.