Joining Hearts an easy decision for Danny Swanson

Prince Buaben and Danny Swanson are now Hearts team-mates, having played together at Dundee United

Hearts' new midfielder Danny Swanson says taking up the opportunity to join the club was "no brainer."

The 28-year-old has moved to Tynecastle on a one-year deal after being released by Coventry City.

And he has teamed up again with Hearts director of football Craig Levein, who was Swanson's manager at Dundee United.

"Craig was happy for me to come on trial and I was quite happy to do that and it all came from there really," Swanson said.

"My representative got in touch with Craig Levein as I have obviously worked with him before."

Swanson, brought up in Edinburgh, was quick to dispel any suggestions he may be a fan of Hearts' city rivals Hibernian.

"Don't listen to rumours! I'm a Hearts fan and I'm here to do a job for Hearts," he insisted.

Swanson finished last season with St Johnstone

The former Peterborough player, who was loaned to St Johnstone by Coventry last season, highlighted how the way Hearts are being run proved to a major factor in his decision to join the club, who won promotion to the Scottish Premiership by winning last season's Championship.

"It's massive," he explained. "The last time I was so excited was when I signed my first professional contract with Dundee United. I am so excited to be here.

"I think it's a club going places, especially under the structure that [owner] Ann Budge has brought to it.

"My first couple of years at Peterborough were excellent in the Championship.

"It's a tough league. We got relegated but then got to the play-off semi-finals and winning a cup so it was very successful for me. Then I went to Coventry and I started off pretty well myself for the first eight or nine games and then we were struggling as a team.

"[Coventry manager] Tony [Mowbray] was very honest and said he liked me as a player but he had that many players similar to me and he wanted to bring in his own players, which is fine and we left on good terms.

"There is a massive difference in physicality down there. I think it's obvious to see but it's one I never struggled with because of my size. I have always stood up to the battle, really."