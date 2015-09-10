Domenico Scala: Fifa officials stayed 'far too long'

Swiss-Italian Domenico Scala is the head of Fifa's audit and compliance committee

Fifa's corruption problems are a result of officials staying "too long" in key positions, according to the governing body's head of audit and compliance.

Domenico Scala announced an eight-part reform process, which includes a limit of three terms of four years for the president and the executive committee.

He said: "A number of issues have their root cause in the fact that people have stayed for far too long."

Sepp Blatter was Fifa president for 17 years before stepping down in June.

The 79-year-old, who will leave Fifa in February 2016, was in power for a total of four terms and was elected for a fifth before resigning.

Senior vice-president and executive committee member Issa Hayatou has been in place for 25 years with Spain's Angel Maria Villar Llona also an ex-co member for 17 years.

Swiss-Italian Scala was set to be appointed as head of a Fifa taskforce set up to tackle corruption following the start of two ongoing criminal investigations.

But after questions over the independence of the reform process, former International Olympic Committee director-general Francois Carrard was assigned with the role.

After delivering his proposals, Scala, who has acted independently and wants Carrard's reform panel to adopt his ideas, also said: "If Fifa does not move, public opinion will not change.

He added: "I made it very clear when Mr Blatter laid down his mandate that it was not only about the change of presidency but that there were certain systemic issues that need to be addressed.

"We need reforms now, we can't wait. Fifa works very well operationally and has not come to a halt. But this is a watershed in terms of role and perception going forward."

In addition to term limits, he announced plans for:

Improved integrity checks for executive committee members and those in key Fifa bodies

Direct election of ex-co members by congress

Individual disclosure of remunerations, income and compensation for key Fifa figures

Improved independence of standing committees, avoiding conflicts of interest

Improved levels of governance at confederations and member associations

Revised World Cup bidding proposals

Improvements with regard to structure and decision making

The development comes after Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan said Fifa "must overcome deep-seated corruption" as he announced he will stand in the Fifa presidential election.

Uefa president Michel Platini has also declared that he wants to stand for Fifa president.

Former Fifa executive Chung Mong-joon of South Korea has also indicated that he will run in next year's election, as has Liberian FA president Musa Bility.