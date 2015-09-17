Bordeaux 1-1 Liverpool

Adam Lallana scored his first goal of the season for Liverpool

Liverpool were denied their first win in four games after substitute Jussie scored in the last 10 minutes to earn Bordeaux a point in their opening Europa League Group B match.

Adam Lallana opened the scoring with a delightful 65th-minute strike after he had nutmegged defender Pablo.

But with nine minutes remaining Jussie fired high into the net after the Reds failed to clear their area.

Liverpool also went close through Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings.

Brazilian Coutinho, who was one of the few experienced players in the starting XI, rattled the post with a fierce 20-yard drive, while Ings forced a very good low save from goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso.

The Frenchman also produced a very good stop to deny Lallana prior to the goal.

FC Sion, third in the Swiss league, lead Group B after recording a 2-1 victory over Rubin Kazan. Senegal forward Moussa Konate scored twice.

Lallana finds form in France

The ex-Southampton midfielder featured for the club for the first time since picking up a thigh injury against Bournemouth last month.

He did not make much of an impact in the opening 45 minutes, but produced two outstanding moments in the match after the break.

The first was a deft turn-and-shot which Carrasso did well to turn away, but the 33-year-old stopper had no chance with the second.

It was a goal reminiscent of his Saints days. He collected a pass from Alberto Morento, nutmegged Pablo before stroking his effort past the reach of the Bordeaux keeper.

Both the goalscorer and Coutinho were the only standout performers in attack for Liverpool, with strikers Divock Origi and winger Jordon Ibe - talked about in England terms recently - failing to make an impact.

How did Liverpool's youth fare?

The Reds XI and bench featured five relatively inexperienced players who had graduated from the academy.

In the spotlight, was Maghull-born midfielder Jordan Rossiter. The 18-year-old, who became the club's second youngest goalscorer last season when he scored in the League Cup, was named in the starting XI and took up a position just in front of the defence.

Rossiter impressed with the ease in which he linked defence and attack. Of the 42 passes he attempted, he completed 38.

Fellow 18-year-old Pedro Chirivella joined him in the middle following an early leg injury to defender Kolo Toure. Despite the surprise early introduction, the Spain youth international also looked comfortable against lively opponents.

Midfielder Cameron Brannagan, 19, made a second-half appearance, while teenagers Daniel Cleary and Connor Randall remained on the bench.

Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

At the age of 23, Philippe Coutinho is already indispensable in the Liverpool team - the best attacker on display for the Reds with two attempts on goal and one against the woodwork

Player reaction

Adam Lallana on BT Sport: "Before the match we might have taken a point, but we're disappointed. They scored with five or 10 minutes to go.

"A couple of the young lads did really well, Pedro Chirivella when he came on and Jordan Rossiter were brilliant.

"It's a positive performance. We've lost our last two Premier League games and need to get back to winning ways now.

"We've got a tough game on Sunday against Norwich, so we need another good performance and have to make sure we win.

"It's a point away from home. We need to win our next game in the league and in this competition and then things will look much better."