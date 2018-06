From the section

Dominic Heaume has scored in each of Guernsey's last three games

Guernsey FC ended their six-game winless run by beating Hythe Town 3-1 at Footes Lane.

Dominic Heaume's third goal in as many matches gave the Green Lions a 31st-minute lead.

Marc McGrath doubled the advantage 13 minutes after half-time, before Sam Conlan pulled one back.

But Craig Young headed in a third with 15 minutes left to seal victory and move Guernsey up to 15th in Isthmian League Division One South.