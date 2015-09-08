Medical law barrister Mary O'Rourke criticises Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho over the dispute with club doctor Eva Carneiro.

The lawyer believes that medical personnel "owe first duty to the player" and any decision on treatment ought to be "totally extraneous to the state of the game".

Carneiro's role was downgraded after she and head physio Jon Fearn went on the pitch to treat midfielder Eden Hazard in the closing stages of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Swansea in August, meaning the player had to leave the pitch and temporarily reducing the home side to nine men.