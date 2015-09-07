England Under-21s beat Norway in Euro 2017 qualifier

From the section

James Ward-Prowse has made 14 England Under-21 appearances since his debut in August 2013

England Under-21s made a winning start to their Euro 2017 qualifying campaign by beating Norway 1-0.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty just before half-time after Norwich winger Nathan Redmond was fouled.

Liverpool forward Jordon Ibe went close to a second but shot just wide, before Sunderland's Jordan Pickford made some crucial saves to deny the hosts.

England, who are in Group 9, exited at the group stage of this year's Euros.

Gareth Southgate's side beat eventual winners Sweden at the tournament in the Czech Republic, but defeats by Portugal and Italy ended their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

England will also play Euro 2017 qualifiers against Kazakhstan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland.