Hednesford Town appoint Bernard McNally as new manager
Hednesford Town have appointed Bernard McNally as their new manager, his second spell in charge at Keys Park.
The 52-year-old's appointment follows former boss Rob Smith's return to fellow National League North side AFC Telford United.
Interim boss Chris Brindley will continue as assistant manager.
A statement on the club's official website said: "McNally is an experienced coach who complements Chris Brindley's knowledge of the squad."