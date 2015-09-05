Irish Premiership: Glentoran 1-3 Ballymena Utd

Media playback is not supported on this device Glentoran 1 Ballymena 3

Ballymena chalked up their first Premiership win of the season with an impressive victory over Glentoran.

Curtis Allen's close-range finish gave the Glens an early lead at the Oval but United were level seconds later when Matthew Shevlin slotted home.

A low drive from striker Matthew Tipton edged the visitors in front and William Faulkner fired in with five minutes left to seal the points.

The Sky Blues stay bottom but are level on points with three teams.

Ballymena secured their first point last week against Carrick after four straight defeats and they were deserved winners in east Belfast.

Allen was perfectly placed to tuck in the rebound after an initial shot from Conor McMenemin on seven minutes.

United made an immediate response with Jim Ervin slipping Shevlin through and the 16-year-old showed composure by rounding keeper Aaron Hogg before netting.

Ervin also created Ballymena's second goal, setting up Tipton to arrow his low shot across Hogg and into the bottom corner after 39 minutes.

Allen's departure early in the second half because of injury left the hosts toothless as the Sky Blues dominated.

Victory was secured when Faulkner burst through and dinked over Hogg, scoring his first goal for Ballymena.