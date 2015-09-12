Match ends, Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2.
Clyde 4-2 Annan Athletic
Clyde won to overtake Annan Athletic into second place in Scottish League Two.
Headers from Michael Bolochoweckyj and David Gormley put Clyde two up within the first quarter-of-an-hour.
Matt Flynn pulled one back for Annan before Scott Linton slotted home a penalty for the hosts following a foul on Sean Higgins.
David Marsh's left foot netted another for Clyde before a trialist nodded in the visitors' second consolation goal.
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Gibson
- 16MitchellBooked at 30mins
- 5BolochoweckyjSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Smith
- 3Linton
- 12Marsh
- 7McLaughlin
- 24McGovern
- 11Higgins
- 9CampbellSubstituted forFergusonat 83'minutes
- 10Gormley
Substitutes
- 4McLaughlin
- 8Murray
- 14Brisbane
- 15McQueen
- 17Ferguson
- 19Lynass
- 21Mcmillan
Annan Athletic
- 1Hart
- 5Watson
- 2Black
- 3Swinglehurst
- 4McNiffSubstituted forMcDonaldat 90+4'minutes
- 6Ferguson
- 7OmarSubstituted forMcStayat 53'minutes
- 8FlynnBooked at 74mins
- 9McColmSubstituted forTrialistat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Todd
- 11OsadolorBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 12Currie
- 14Sloan
- 15McStay
- 16Park
- 17McDonald
- 18Norman
- 21Trialist
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 506
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Scott Ferguson (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Greig McDonald replaces Martin McNiff because of an injury.
Booking
Trialist (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mark McLaughlin (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic).
David Marsh (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2. Trialist (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan McStay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.
Chris Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark McLaughlin replaces Michael Bolochoweckyj.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Archie Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 1. David Marsh (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. David Marsh (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt blocked. David Gormley (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Archie Campbell (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Smith (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Booking
Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
David Marsh (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Trialist replaces Stuart McColm.
Hand ball by David Marsh (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.