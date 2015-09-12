Scottish League Two
Clyde 4-2 Annan Athletic

Clyde won to overtake Annan Athletic into second place in Scottish League Two.

Headers from Michael Bolochoweckyj and David Gormley put Clyde two up within the first quarter-of-an-hour.

Matt Flynn pulled one back for Annan before Scott Linton slotted home a penalty for the hosts following a foul on Sean Higgins.

David Marsh's left foot netted another for Clyde before a trialist nodded in the visitors' second consolation goal.

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Gibson
  • 16MitchellBooked at 30mins
  • 5BolochoweckyjSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Smith
  • 3Linton
  • 12Marsh
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 24McGovern
  • 11Higgins
  • 9CampbellSubstituted forFergusonat 83'minutes
  • 10Gormley

Substitutes

  • 4McLaughlin
  • 8Murray
  • 14Brisbane
  • 15McQueen
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Lynass
  • 21Mcmillan

Annan Athletic

  • 1Hart
  • 5Watson
  • 2Black
  • 3Swinglehurst
  • 4McNiffSubstituted forMcDonaldat 90+4'minutes
  • 6Ferguson
  • 7OmarSubstituted forMcStayat 53'minutes
  • 8FlynnBooked at 74mins
  • 9McColmSubstituted forTrialistat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Todd
  • 11OsadolorBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 12Currie
  • 14Sloan
  • 15McStay
  • 16Park
  • 17McDonald
  • 18Norman
  • 21Trialist
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
506

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Scott Ferguson (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Greig McDonald replaces Martin McNiff because of an injury.

Booking

Trialist (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mark McLaughlin (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Annan Athletic).

David Marsh (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 2. Trialist (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan McStay with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

Chris Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Mark McLaughlin replaces Michael Bolochoweckyj.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Archie Campbell.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 4, Annan Athletic 1. David Marsh (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. David Marsh (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Attempt blocked. David Gormley (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Archie Campbell (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Smith (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

Booking

Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic).

Sean Higgins (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).

David Marsh (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. David Gormley (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Trialist (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Trialist replaces Stuart McColm.

Hand ball by David Marsh (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Steven Black (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Ryan McStay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Elgin6402135812
2Clyde640297212
3Annan Athletic63121010010
4Berwick6312913-410
5Montrose630310649
6East Fife63039549
7Queen's Park63039639
8Stirling621368-27
9East Stirlingshire6204816-86
10Arbroath6114411-74
