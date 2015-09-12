Clyde 4-2 Annan Athletic

From the section

Clyde won to overtake Annan Athletic into second place in Scottish League Two.

Headers from Michael Bolochoweckyj and David Gormley put Clyde two up within the first quarter-of-an-hour.

Matt Flynn pulled one back for Annan before Scott Linton slotted home a penalty for the hosts following a foul on Sean Higgins.

David Marsh's left foot netted another for Clyde before a trialist nodded in the visitors' second consolation goal.