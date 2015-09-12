Sheffield United 1-3 Bury

From the section

Bury extended their unbeaten away streak to 15 matches as they condemned Sheffield United to their first home defeat of the season.

Against the run of play, Bury took the lead midway through the second half when substitute Tom Pope slotted in after the home defence failed to clear.

Billy Sharp levelled from the spot after being tripped by Reece Brown.

But Joe Riley's stunning long-range strike and Leon Clarke's injury-time lob gave the Shakers victory.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"You look at Sheffield and you look at the history - I said to the players 'This team on paper are fantastic and the manager is an outstanding manager'.

"They've battered teams this season but we were very committed in everything we did today.

"There was a game plan behind it, there was a committed performance in everything we did and we fully deserved three points and three goals at Bramall Lane today."