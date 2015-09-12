Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Bury 3.
Sheffield United 1-3 Bury
Bury extended their unbeaten away streak to 15 matches as they condemned Sheffield United to their first home defeat of the season.
Against the run of play, Bury took the lead midway through the second half when substitute Tom Pope slotted in after the home defence failed to clear.
Billy Sharp levelled from the spot after being tripped by Reece Brown.
But Joe Riley's stunning long-range strike and Leon Clarke's injury-time lob gave the Shakers victory.
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"You look at Sheffield and you look at the history - I said to the players 'This team on paper are fantastic and the manager is an outstanding manager'.
"They've battered teams this season but we were very committed in everything we did today.
"There was a game plan behind it, there was a committed performance in everything we did and we fully deserved three points and three goals at Bramall Lane today."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 2Freeman
- 34Edgar
- 15Collins
- 19McEveleyBooked at 42mins
- 20Campbell-RyceSubstituted forFlynnat 61'minutes
- 6BashamBooked at 69mins
- 22ReedSubstituted forWallaceat 60'minutes
- 17WoolfordBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMcNultyat 81'minutes
- 10SharpBooked at 85mins
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 12McNulty
- 16Scougall
- 21Alcock
- 23Higdon
- 25Long
- 30Wallace
Bury
- 26Lainton
- 2Riley
- 27Cameron
- 5Clarke
- 3Hussey
- 14JonesSubstituted forPopeat 54'minutes
- 8MellisSubstituted forPughat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19SoaresBooked at 5mins
- 4TutteSubstituted forBrownat 37'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 10MayorBooked at 45mins
- 9ClarkeBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 11Pope
- 22Pugh
- 28Dudley
- 32Rose
- 34Ruddy
- 35Foulds
- 40Brown
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 20,708
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bury 3.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bury 3. Leon Clarke (Bury) right footed shot from long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Hussey.
Booking
Danny Pugh (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Bury).
Foul by Neill Collins (Sheffield United).
Tom Pope (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Bury).
Booking
Leon Clarke (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bury 2. Joe Riley (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Martyn Woolford.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Cameron.
Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Danny Mayor.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Danny Mayor.
Attempt saved. Neill Collins (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Neill Collins (Sheffield United) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joe Riley.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Bury).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bury 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Sheffield United. Kieran Wallace draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Reece Brown (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Reece Brown (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Brown (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Danny Pugh replaces Jacob Mellis.
Booking
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.