Match ends, Reading 5, Ipswich Town 1.
Reading 5-1 Ipswich Town
Orlando Sa's hat-trick gave Reading an emphatic first home win of the season against Ipswich Town.
The Portuguese striker scored with a header and low shot inside the opening 15 minutes, either side of a Freddie Sears equaliser for Ipswich.
Nick Blackman fired into the roof of the net for the third just after half-time as the visitors failed to clear.
Sa's third from close range put Reading 4-1 up before Oliver Norwood struck a stunning 30-yard effort late on.
The win stretches Reading's unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions, but this was their first home success in eight, a run stretching back to March.
When Sa headed in the opening goal from Blackman's right-wing cross, it was the first time the Royals had found the back of the net in front of their own fans since 4 April.
Ipswich responded within four minutes as Sears bundled in a close-range rebound after Jonathan Bond saved Ryan Fraser's initial shot, but Sa restored the lead almost immediately as he drilled a shot from outside the box past Dean Gerken and in off the post.
Blackman extended Reading's lead after the break, thundering in a left-foot shot from a tight angle after Cole Skuse failed to clear inside the penalty area.
Ipswich, who made a promising start to the season, have now lost successive league games and conceded eight goals in the process.
At 3-1 down, Brett Pitman watched his header bounce back off the bar as they looked for a way back into the match.
But Blackman and Sa combined once more to complete the former Fulham man's hat-trick and then midfielder Norwood's unstoppable shot found the top corner.
Reading manager Steve Clarke:
"I think the start to the season has been decent. The team's been solid, performances have been very good, but the goals weren't coming.
"Tonight was very different, we had to show a lot of resolve in defence as Ipswich gave us a tough game.
"It came together tonight and was a good performance, but nine points from six games is not something to get carried away about."
On Orlando Sa: "He's a player who needs a dynamic around him. Matej Vydra and Nick Blackman supported him very well tonight.
"He's a goalscorer who had the ambition to come here and be successful when I signed him. He wants to play in the Premier League again and he thinks Reading can give him that platform."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"We contrived to give five goals away. They played well, but I thought we had plenty of chances in the game too.
"Brett Pitman had a couple of chances to score in the second half and they punished us within minutes.
"It hurts me a lot to see us give five goals away. That's the worst it's been since the dark days of when I took over almost three years ago.
"I will have to look at my own part that we played in being too open to let them score that many. It was a real sobering defeat, that one."
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Bond
- 2Gunter
- 5McShane
- 15Ferdinand
- 11Obita
- 18Tshibola
- 6Norwood
- 21Quinn
- 22BlackmanSubstituted forJohnat 78'minutes
- 10SáSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 82'minutes
- 7VydraSubstituted forPiazonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Hector
- 9Robson-Kanu
- 12McCleary
- 17Piazon
- 20John
- 23Williams
- 26Al Habsi
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 4ChambersBooked at 32mins
- 5Smith
- 6Berra
- 3KnudsenBooked at 90mins
- 20Sears
- 8SkuseBooked at 36mins
- 22Douglas
- 14FraserBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 66'minutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 11PitmanSubstituted forMurphyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Parr
- 7Maitland-Niles
- 9Murphy
- 16Coke
- 21Malarczyk
- 33Bialkowski
- 39Toure
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 16,809
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 5, Ipswich Town 1.
Booking
Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town).
Ola John (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Chambers.
Jonathan Douglas (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Reading).
Attempt missed. Aaron Tshibola (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt missed. Jordan Obita (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ola John.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 5, Ipswich Town 1. Oliver Norwood (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Piazon.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Ipswich Town).
Lucas Piazon (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Orlando Sá.
Attempt missed. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Murphy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Piazon (Reading).
Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Ipswich Town).
Orlando Sá (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Ola John replaces Nick Blackman.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Lucas Piazon replaces Matej Vydra.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town).
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Vydra (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Ryan Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Daryl Murphy replaces Brett Pitman.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 4, Ipswich Town 1. Orlando Sá (Reading) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nick Blackman.
Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Orlando Sá (Reading).
Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nick Blackman (Reading).
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Cole Skuse.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 3, Ipswich Town 1. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Orlando Sá (Reading).