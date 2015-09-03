Tyrone Mings: Bournemouth left-back's season over

Tyrone Mings has only played six minutes of Premier League football

Bournemouth's record signing Tyrone Mings has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The full-back, 22, has suffered torn anterior and medial ligaments in his knee and could even miss the start of 2016-17.

Mings, an £8m summer signing from Ipswich Town, will be sidelined for between nine and 12 months, BBC Radio Solent reports.

He has been left out of the Cherries' updated Premier League squad.

Mings was injured six minutes into his Premier League debut during the 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

He needed oxygen after tackling Foxes midfielder Danny Drinkwater after coming on as a substitute.

Winger Max Gradel also suffered an injury in the same game which could see him ruled out for the rest of the year.