David Fitzpatrick: Ex-Southport defender joins Macclesfield Town

David Fitzpatrick was part of the Southport team which reached the third round of the FA Cup last season

National League side Macclesfield Town have signed former Southport left-back David Fitzpatrick to a four-month contract on a free transfer.

Fitzpatrick made 84 appearances for the Sandgrounders, having joined the club from non-league side New Mills in 2013.

The 25-year-old has previously had spells with Stockport County and Northwich Victoria.

Macclesfield are currently 16th in the National League, with seven points from their opening seven fixtures.

