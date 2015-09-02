Wayne Rooney not on Bobby Charlton's level - Sir Geoff Hurst

Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton
Sir Bobby Charlton awarded Wayne Rooney with his 100th England cap before the match against Slovenia in November 2014

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst says England captain Wayne Rooney is "terrific" but not on current record goalscorer Sir Bobby Charlton's level.

Rooney, 29, is on 48 goals, one short of Charlton and can overtake him in the forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

"Rooney's a true great," said Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final win over Germany.

"But there is a little way to go, when you make comparisons as players."

How the two compare
Bobby CharltonWayne Rooney
1958-1970Years2003-present
106Caps105
49Goals48
22Goals in friendlies14

Hurst and Charlton both played as England won the World Cup for the only time at Wembley Stadium nearly 50 years ago.

At the most recent tournament in Brazil, Roy Hodgson's men exited at the group stage for the first time since 1958.

Rooney, who was appointed captain following Steven Gerrard's retirement, is now on the verge of becoming the highest scorer in the nation's history.

"Figure-wise, of course, if he goes above him it's a great achievement, no question at all," added Hurst.

"The only thing I would say is if you're making comparisons, Wayne is a front player, whereas Bobby Charlton scored 49 goals as a midfield player.

"It just shows you the astonishing ability of Sir Robert Charlton.

"It's not only their ability, it's what they achieved in the game, and of course Bobby Charlton was the member of a World Cup winning team, which Wayne's not yet. There's that differential there, which I would always argue."

