Richard Stearman: Fulham sign Wolves defender

Richard Stearman made 234 appearances for Wolves in all competitions after signing from Leicester in 2008

Fulham have signed centre-half Richard Stearman from Championship rivals Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with a club option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Stearman, who was named Wolves' player of the season last term, made over 200 appearances for the club after signing from Leicester City in 2008.

Fulham are currently 14th in the Championship, with five points from their opening five fixtures.

