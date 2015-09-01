BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty says Nikica Jelavic will provide "experience" for West Ham United after the striker signed for £3m from Hull City.

The Hammers have also signed Barcelona midfielder Alex Song and Chelsea winger Victor Moses on season-long loan deals.

McNulty said that the collapse of David De Gea's proposed transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United was "a farce".

The Hammers also completed a fourth deadline-day deal as they confirmed the reported £7m signing of winger Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest.