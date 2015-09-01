BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Everton sign Mori and Man Utd drama

Everton sign Mori & Man Utd drama

BBC Sport brings you the latest news from transfer deadline day, as David De Gea's proposed transfer to Real Madrid falls through and Everton sign Ramiro Funes Mori from River Plate.

Stay up to date with all the latest deadline day news via BBC Sport's Transfer Deadline Day live page.

Top videos

Video

Everton sign Mori & Man Utd drama

Video

Watch: The World Cup stars about to light up the Premier League once again

Video

'Solid' Mitchell-Blake looks good for future - Johnson

Video

Mitchell-Blake takes 'very close' 200m silver

Video

'My word! That is sensational' - Diving Willey catch removes Lilley in Roses match

Video

'Amazing' - GB win men's medley relay gold

Video

Rohler celebrates javelin gold 'Tom Daley style'

Video

Highlights: Lancashire cruise to Roses win over Yorkshire

Video

2012 volunteer Laviai Nielsen makes 400m final

Video

Watch: GB runner's dramatic 'hokey cokey' finish

Video

Johnson-Thompson ends day one leading heptathlon

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired