Dundee United: Harvey Dailly follows father Christian to Tannadice

Harvey and Christian Dailly in 2003

Harvey Dailly, the son of former Scotland defender Christian, has signed for Dundee United - one of his father's former clubs.

The 16-year-old has signed a two-year contract and joins the Scottish Premiership club's development squad.

His father played 178 times for the Tannadice club, scoring 21 goals.

He went on to play for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Southampton, Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Southend Utd.

The 41-year-old Dailly, who retired in 2012, won 67 Scotland caps.