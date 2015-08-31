Ivan Perisic: Inter Milan sign striker from Wolfsburg

Ivan Perisic
Ivan Perisic joins an Inter Milan side that failed to qualify for Europe after finishing eighth in Serie A

Inter Milan have signed Croatia striker Ivan Perisic from German side Wolfsburg for reported £14.5m.

The 26-year-old, who scored 18 goals in 70 Bundesliga starts, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club.

"I had a good time in Wolfsburg and I would like to thank them for making my move to Italy possible," Perisic said.

He was the second high-profile departure from Wolfsburg over the weekend, after midfielder Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City for £55m.

Perisic, who signed for Wolfsburg from Borussia Dortmund in 2013, has been capped 38 times by his country, scoring nine goals.

