BBC Sport - Kevin De Bruyne: New signing discusses Manchester City move
De Bruyne on Manchester City move
- From the section Football
New Manchester City signing Kevin de Bruyne discusses his move to the Premier League leaders after completing his £55 million move.
The Belgium international says that the fact he 'stayed professional' at Wolfsburg will help him keep his rhythm.
Pictures courtesy of 'City TV'.
