BBC Sport - Aston Villa 2-2 Sunderland: We've been robbed - Sherwood

Villa have been robbed - Sherwood

Tim Sherwood says his side were "robbed" of three points following their 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Villa rattled off 21 shots compared with Sunderland's seven but the visitors left with a point.

Sunderland took the lead through Yann M'Vila's superb 20-yard free-kick, but quickly fell behind to two goals from Scott Sinclair before Jeremain Lens struck in the second half to rescue a point for the visitors.

Sherwood says referee Robert Madley made a mistake in not awarding his side a penalty after Charles Gil, a second-half substitute for Villa, tumbled under the challenge of Younes Kaboul, but was booked for diving.

Top videos

Video

Villa have been robbed - Sherwood

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Russia march on as Senegal fans dazzle

Video

Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Best way for me to get fit is matches'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Russia 3-1 Egypt

Video

Salah blasts home VAR penalty

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired