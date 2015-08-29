BBC Sport - Aston Villa 2-2 Sunderland: We've been robbed - Sherwood
Villa have been robbed - Sherwood
- From the section Football
Tim Sherwood says his side were "robbed" of three points following their 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Villa rattled off 21 shots compared with Sunderland's seven but the visitors left with a point.
Sunderland took the lead through Yann M'Vila's superb 20-yard free-kick, but quickly fell behind to two goals from Scott Sinclair before Jeremain Lens struck in the second half to rescue a point for the visitors.
Sherwood says referee Robert Madley made a mistake in not awarding his side a penalty after Charles Gil, a second-half substitute for Villa, tumbled under the challenge of Younes Kaboul, but was booked for diving.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired