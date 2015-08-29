Tim Sherwood says his side were "robbed" of three points following their 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Villa rattled off 21 shots compared with Sunderland's seven but the visitors left with a point.

Sunderland took the lead through Yann M'Vila's superb 20-yard free-kick, but quickly fell behind to two goals from Scott Sinclair before Jeremain Lens struck in the second half to rescue a point for the visitors.

Sherwood says referee Robert Madley made a mistake in not awarding his side a penalty after Charles Gil, a second-half substitute for Villa, tumbled under the challenge of Younes Kaboul, but was booked for diving.