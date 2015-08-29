BBC Sport - Man City 2-0 Watford: Quique Flores pleased with Hornets' fight
Flores pleased with 'fighting' Watford
Watford boss Quique Flores says he is pleased with the fight shown by his side - despite going down to a 2-0 defeat away at Manchester City.
The Hornets dug in well for the first half but the game changed 88 seconds after the interval when Raheem Sterling slotted home Bacary Sagna's cross, before Fernandinho made it 2-0 with a fierce finish from David Silva's pass.
Watford have failed to register a shot on target in their last two games and have won just three of their 40 Premier League away matches (W3 D7 L30).
